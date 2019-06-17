L'Expérimentale
Le lundi de 23h à minuit
Musique contemporaine
Lundi 17 juin 2019
1h

Documentaire : "Guitares Expérimentales" partie 2

Ce documentaire aborde la question de l'éxpérimentation sonore autour des guitares électriques, sous un angle historique avec des grandes figures comme Rhys Chatham, Glenn Branca, Derek Bailey, Keith Rowe, Fred Frith, Alvin Lucier, et sous le regard du guitariste Noël Akchoté.

Documentaire : "Guitares Expérimentales" partie 2
Derek Bailey, Glenn Branca, Rhys Chatham & Keith Rowe

Glenn Branca ( 1948 - 2018 ) USA

"Dissoncance" 1980

"Lesson n°1 For Electric Guitar" 1980 paru chez 99 records

Rhys Chatham ( 1952- today) USA

"A Crimson Grail - Part 1" ( version for 200 guitars ) paru chez Nonesuch Records

"A Crimson Grail - Part 2" ( version for 200 guitars ) paru chez Nonesuch Records

Derek Bailey ( 1930 - 2005 ) UK

" Improvised Music New York 1981" paru chez MussoMusic Records

avec Bill Laswell, Sonny Sharrock, Dereck Bailey, Fred Frith & John Zorn

Keith Rowe ( 1940- today) UK

"Harch" Live performance, Cologne 1999. paru chez GROB

Fred Frith ( 1949 - today) UK

"No Birds" 1974 paru chez ReR Megacorp

Noël Akchoté  ( 1968 - today ) FR

"You" de l'album Picture(s) 1995 paru chez Rectangle Records

"It" de l'album Picture(s) 1995 paru chez Rectangle Records

"Warm ..." de l'album Picture(s) 1995 paru chez Rectangle Records

Alvin Lucier ( 1931 - today ) USA

"Criss Cross" 2013 paru chez Black Truffle 

interprété par Stephen O' Malley et Oren Ambarchi

Jimi Hendrix ( 1942 - 1970) USA

" Live at Monterey" 1967 paru chez Sony Music

Liens :

Fred Frith website : http://www.fredfrith.com

Noël Akchoté Bandcamp : https://noelakchote.bandcamp.com

Derek Bailey Wikipedia : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Derek_Bailey_(guitarist)

Keith Rowe Wikipedia : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keith_Rowe

Glenn Branca Wikipedia : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glenn_Branca

Rhys Chatham wikipedia : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rhys_Chatham

Alvin Lucier : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alvin_Lucier

Videos : 

