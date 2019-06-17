Documentaire : "Guitares Expérimentales" partie 2
Ce documentaire aborde la question de l'éxpérimentation sonore autour des guitares électriques, sous un angle historique avec des grandes figures comme Rhys Chatham, Glenn Branca, Derek Bailey, Keith Rowe, Fred Frith, Alvin Lucier, et sous le regard du guitariste Noël Akchoté.
Glenn Branca ( 1948 - 2018 ) USA
"Dissoncance" 1980
"Lesson n°1 For Electric Guitar" 1980 paru chez 99 records
Rhys Chatham ( 1952- today) USA
"A Crimson Grail - Part 1" ( version for 200 guitars ) paru chez Nonesuch Records
"A Crimson Grail - Part 2" ( version for 200 guitars ) paru chez Nonesuch Records
Derek Bailey ( 1930 - 2005 ) UK
" Improvised Music New York 1981" paru chez MussoMusic Records
avec Bill Laswell, Sonny Sharrock, Dereck Bailey, Fred Frith & John Zorn
Keith Rowe ( 1940- today) UK
"Harch" Live performance, Cologne 1999. paru chez GROB
Fred Frith ( 1949 - today) UK
"No Birds" 1974 paru chez ReR Megacorp
Noël Akchoté ( 1968 - today ) FR
"You" de l'album Picture(s) 1995 paru chez Rectangle Records
"It" de l'album Picture(s) 1995 paru chez Rectangle Records
"Warm ..." de l'album Picture(s) 1995 paru chez Rectangle Records
Alvin Lucier ( 1931 - today ) USA
"Criss Cross" 2013 paru chez Black Truffle
interprété par Stephen O' Malley et Oren Ambarchi
Jimi Hendrix ( 1942 - 1970) USA
" Live at Monterey" 1967 paru chez Sony Music
Liens :
Fred Frith website : http://www.fredfrith.com
Noël Akchoté Bandcamp : https://noelakchote.bandcamp.com
Derek Bailey Wikipedia : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Derek_Bailey_(guitarist)
Keith Rowe Wikipedia : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keith_Rowe
Glenn Branca Wikipedia : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glenn_Branca
Rhys Chatham wikipedia : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rhys_Chatham
Alvin Lucier : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alvin_Lucier
Videos :
- François BonnetProduction
- Alexandre BazinRéalisation