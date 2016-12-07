L'actualité lyrique
L'actualité lyrique
Par Stéphane Grant
Opéra
Dimanche 25 décembre 2016
15 min

A Genève, La Bohème de Puccini

Une nouvelle production de La Bohème est à l'affiche de l'Opéra des Nations/Grand Théâtre de Genève. Sébastien Guèze, qui chante Rodolfo, évoque le rôle et le spectacle...

Une nouvelle Bohème à Genève, avec Sébastien Guèze et Ruzan Mantashyan..., © GTG/Carole Parodi

INTERVIEW : SÉBASTIEN GUÈZE POUR LA BOHÈME AU GRAND-THÉÂTRE DE GENÈVE

♫Giacomo Puccini
La Bohème
Acte II - "Aranci, datteri"
Boys from the London Oratory School
London Voices
Philharmonia Orchestra, dir.Antonio Pappano
EMI Classics 3 58650 2 8 (1995)

Une nouvelle Bohème au Grand Théâtre de Genève (Opéra des Nations) pour la fin de l'année 2016...
Une nouvelle Bohème au Grand Théâtre de Genève (Opéra des Nations) pour la fin de l'année 2016... Crédits : GTG/Carole Parodi

♫Giacomo Puccini
La Bohème
Acte I - "Ehi! Rodolfo… O soave fanciulla"
Gianni Maffeo, baryton
Nicolai Ghiuselev, basse
Sesto Bruscantini, baryton-basse
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Mirella Freni, soprano
RAI Symphony Orchestra of Rome, dir.Thomas Schippers
Opera d’Oro OPD-1143 (Rome, 17 juillet 1969)

Émission réalisée par Marie Grout

