Dimanche 25 décembre 2016
A Genève, La Bohème de Puccini
Une nouvelle production de La Bohème est à l'affiche de l'Opéra des Nations/Grand Théâtre de Genève. Sébastien Guèze, qui chante Rodolfo, évoque le rôle et le spectacle...
INTERVIEW : SÉBASTIEN GUÈZE POUR LA BOHÈME AU GRAND-THÉÂTRE DE GENÈVE
♫Giacomo Puccini
La Bohème
Acte II - "Aranci, datteri"
Boys from the London Oratory School
London Voices
Philharmonia Orchestra, dir.Antonio Pappano
EMI Classics 3 58650 2 8 (1995)
♫Giacomo Puccini
La Bohème
Acte I - "Ehi! Rodolfo… O soave fanciulla"
Gianni Maffeo, baryton
Nicolai Ghiuselev, basse
Sesto Bruscantini, baryton-basse
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Mirella Freni, soprano
RAI Symphony Orchestra of Rome, dir.Thomas Schippers
Opera d’Oro OPD-1143 (Rome, 17 juillet 1969)
Émission réalisée par Marie Grout
Les invités :
- Sébastien Guèzeténor
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Stéphane GrantProduction