L’actualité des orchestres
Magazine
L’actualité des orchestres
Par Jean-Baptiste Urbain
Tous les lundis à 8h15Musique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Lundi 20 décembre 2021
5 min

L'Orchestre de Chambre de Toulouse honore Vivaldi

Coup de projecteur sur l'Orchestre de Chambre de Toulouse, qui nous fait entendre le Concerto Grosso Mogul d'Antonio Vivaldi à voir en ligne.

L'Orchestre de Chambre de Toulouse honore Vivaldi
L'Orchestre de Chambre de Toulouse dans le Concerto Grosso Mogul d'Antonio Vivaldi
Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

En partenariat avec l'Association Française des Orchestres (AFO)

L'équipe de l'émission :
5 min
émission précédente
Le charismatique Esa-Pekka Salonen fait vibrer La Philharmonie de Paris
lundi 13 décembre 2021 Le charismatique Esa-Pekka Salonen fait vibrer La Philharmonie de Paris