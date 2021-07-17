Jazz Ladies au sommet (2/4) : Carla Bley, la plume et la baguette

4 compositrices sur 4 générations différentes, avec Airelle Besson en fil-rouge de la série.

Airelle Besson, invitée d'Alex Dutilh

Originaire d’Oakland, en Californie (1936), où son père était pianiste et chef de chœur à l’église, Carla Bley se révéla à New York où elle se fit embaucher au Birdland… comme vendeuse de cigarettes ! George Russell et Jimmy Giuffre allaient dès 1960 repérer ses talents de compositrice. Carla Bley allait se révéler une immense créatrice, de l'opéra au big band, mais jamais en piano solo. Mélodiste hors pair, elle commença par offrir un répertoire singulier et envoûtant à son premier mari, Paul Bley, avant de s’épanouir en arrangeuse prolifique pour le Liberation Music Orchestra de Charlie Haden. Personne avant elle, dans le jazz, ne s’était lancé dans un projet d’opéra tel que « Escalator Over The Hill » (1968-71).

Leader à la poigne débonnaire, constituant des orchestres de solistes extravertis, elle enchaîne les formats, du duo au big band, avec en permanence un sourire espiègle au bout des doigts. À 86 ans, elle fait cet été la couverture de DownBeat qui la fait rentrer à son « Hall of Fame » des légendes du jazz.

Episode 1 (samedi 10 juillet) : Mary Lou Williams

Episode 3 (samedi 24 juillet) : Maria Schneider

Episode 4 (samedi 31 juillet) : Airelle Besson

Programmation musicale

Carla Bley « Fleur carnivore »

Fleur carnivore (Carla Bley)

Carla Bley (piano), Lew Soloff (trompette), Jens Winther (trompette), Frank Lacy (cor, bugle), Gary Valente (trombone), Bob Stewart (tuba), Daniel Beaussier (hautbois, flûte), Wolfgang Puschnig (saxophone), Andy Sheppard (saxophone), Christof Lauer (saxophone), Roberto Ottini (saxophone), Karen Mantler (harmonica, orgue hammond, vibraphone, carillon), Steve Swallow (basse), Buddy Williams (batterie), Don Alias (percussion)

Watt 21

Carla Bley « The Ballad of the Fallen »

If You Want To Write Me (Carla Bley, Charlie Haden)

Carla Bley (piano, glockenspiel), Don Cherry (trompette), Michael Mantler (trompette), Sharon Freeman (cor), Jack Jeffers (trombone), Gary Valente (trombone), Jim Pepper (saxophone soprano, saxophone ténor), Steve Slagle (saxophone soprano, saxophone alto, clarinette, flûte), Dewey Redman (saxophone ténor), Mick Goodrick (guitare), Charlie Haden (contrebasse), Paul Motian (batterie, percussions)

ECM 811 546-2

Carla Bley « Dinner music »

Ida Lupino (Carla Bley)

Carla Bley (piano, saxophone ténor), Michael Mantler (trompette), Roswell Rudd (trombone), Carlos Ward (saxophone alto, saxophone ténor, flûte), Bob Stewart (tuba), Cornell Dupree (guitare), Gordon Edwards (guitare basse), Richard Tee (piano, piano électrique), Steve Gadd (batterie)

Watt 6

Carla Bley « Duets »

Reactionary Tango (parts 1, 2, 3)

Carla Bley (piano), Steve Swallow (basse électrique)

Watt 20

Carla Bley « Escalator Over The Hill »

Escalator Over The Hill (Carla Bley, Paul Haines)

Orchestre : Carla Bley (piano), Sam Burtis (trombone), Jimmy Knepper (trombone), Roswell Rudd (trombone), Jack Jeffers (trombone basse, homme), Charlie Haden (basse), Paul Motian (batterie)

Hotel Lobby Band : Michael Mantler (trompette), Sam Burtis (trombone), Jimmy Knepper (trombone), Roswell Rudd (trombone), Jack Jeffers (trombone basse), John Buckingham (tuba), Bob Carlisle (cor), Sharon Freeman (cor), Jimmy Lyons (saxophone alto), Gato Barbieri (saxophone ténor), Chris Woods (saxophone baryton), Perry Robinson (clarinette), Charlie Haden (basse), Paul Motian (batterie)

Tod Papageorge (Cecil Clark, homme, personne de l'hôtel), Bob Stewart (locataire, homme, personne de l'hôtel), Rosalind Hupp (chanteuse d'opéra, personne de l'hôtel), Karen Mantler (ancienne locataire), Howard Johnson (homme, personne de l'hôtel), Tomothy Marquand (homme, personne de l'hôtel), Jane Blackstone (personne de l'hôtel), Sharon Freeman (personne de l'hôtel), Sheila Jordan (personne de l'hôtel), Nancy Neton (persone de l'hôtel), Phyllis Schneider (personne de l'hôtel), Pat Stewart (personne de l'hôtel)

JCOA 839 310-2

Carla Bley « Social Studies »

Utviklingssang (Carla Bley)

Carla Bley (piano), Michael Mantler (trompette), Carlos Ward (saxophone soprano, saxophone alto), Tony Dagradi (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Gary Valente (trombone), Joe Daley (euphonium), Earl McIntyre (tuba), Steve Swallow (contrebasse), D. Sharpe (batterie)

Watt 11

Carla Bley « I Hate to Sing »

Very Very Simple (Carla Bley)

Carla Bley (piano), Michael Mantler (trompette), Gary Valente (trombone), Earl McIntyre (tuba), Bob Stewart (tuba), Vincent Chancey (cor), Steve Slagle (saxophone alto), Tony Dagradi (saxophone ténor), Steve Swallow (contrebasse), D. Sharpe (batterie), Arturo O'Farrill (voix, orgue Hammond)

Watt 12/2

Carla Bley « The Lost Chords find Paolo Fresu »

Five Bananas (Carla Bley)

Carla Bley (piano), Paolo Fresu (trompette, bugle), Andy Sheppard (saxophone soprano, saxophone ténor), Steve Swallow (contrebasse), Billy Drummond (batterie)

Watt 34