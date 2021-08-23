Jazz été
Lundi 23 août 2021
59 min

Nubiyan Twist en Angleterre

Nubiyan Twist à Londres.

Nubiyan Twist en Angleterre
Nubiyan Twist + Cherise, © Strut

Concert enregistré le 16 avril 2021 à la Round Chapel à Londres en Angleterre.

Un concert offert par l'Union Européenne de Radio-Télévision

Nubiyan Twist

Jonny Enser (trompette)
Nick Richards (saxophone alto, voix)
Denis Scully  (saxophone ténor)
Joe Hewood (mixage, saxophone baryton)
Oliver Cadman  (claviers)
Tom Excell (guitare, percussions)
Luke Wynter (basse)
Finn Booth (batterie)
Pilo Adami (percussions, voix)
Ria Moran (voix)
Cherise (voix)

  • Addis to London 
  • Morning Light 
  • 24 / 7 
  • Buckle Up 
  • Flow 
  • Keeper 
  • Tittle Tattle 
  • Borders 
  • Ma Wonka 
  • Wipe Away Tears
