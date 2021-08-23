Concerts
Jazz été
du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 23h à minuitJazz
Lundi 23 août 2021
Nubiyan Twist en Angleterre
Nubiyan Twist à Londres.
Concert enregistré le 16 avril 2021 à la Round Chapel à Londres en Angleterre.
Un concert offert par l'Union Européenne de Radio-Télévision
Nubiyan Twist
Jonny Enser (trompette)
Nick Richards (saxophone alto, voix)
Denis Scully (saxophone ténor)
Joe Hewood (mixage, saxophone baryton)
Oliver Cadman (claviers)
Tom Excell (guitare, percussions)
Luke Wynter (basse)
Finn Booth (batterie)
Pilo Adami (percussions, voix)
Ria Moran (voix)
Cherise (voix)
- Addis to London
- Morning Light
- 24 / 7
- Buckle Up
- Flow
- Keeper
- Tittle Tattle
- Borders
- Ma Wonka
- Wipe Away Tears
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Lionel EskenaziProduction
- Pierre WillerRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
