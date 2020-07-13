Concerts
Jazz été
du lundi au vendredi de 23h à minuitJazz
Lundi 13 juillet 2020
Michaël Wollny Trio à Montpellier
Michaël Wollny Trio au Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier.
Concert enregistré le 20 juillet 2016 à l'Amphithéâtre du Domaine d'O à Montpellier dans le cadre du Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier.
Michael Wollny (piano)
Christian Weber (contrebasse)
Eric Schaefer (batterie)
- Montpellier (Michael Wollny/Christian Weber/Eric Schaefer)
- Nacht (Alban Berg)
- De desconfort (Guillaume de Machaut)
- Motette # 1 (Eric Schaefer)
- Der Wanderer (Michael Wollny)
- Phlegma Phighter (Eric Schaefer)
- Rufe in der horchenden Nacht (Paul Hindemith)
- When the sleeper wakes (Michel Wollny)
- Lasse ! (Guillaume De Machaut)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Lionel EskenaziProduction
- Dorothée GollCollaboration
