Jazz été
Concerts
Jazz été
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 23h à minuitJazz
Contactez-nous
Lundi 13 juillet 2020
59 min

Michaël Wollny Trio à Montpellier

Michaël Wollny Trio au Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier.

Michaël Wollny Trio à Montpellier
Michael Wollny en 2017 , © Getty / Tabatha Fireman/Redferns

Concert enregistré le 20 juillet 2016 à l'Amphithéâtre du Domaine d'O à Montpellier dans le cadre du Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier.

Michael Wollny  (piano)

Christian Weber  (contrebasse)

Eric Schaefer  (batterie)

- Montpellier (Michael Wollny/Christian Weber/Eric Schaefer)

- Nacht (Alban Berg)

- De desconfort (Guillaume de Machaut)

- Motette # 1 (Eric Schaefer)

- Der Wanderer (Michael Wollny)

- Phlegma Phighter (Eric Schaefer)

- Rufe in der horchenden Nacht (Paul Hindemith)

- When the sleeper wakes (Michel Wollny)

- Lasse ! (Guillaume De Machaut)

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 10 juillet 2020
59 min
Benny Golson Quartet à Hambourg
émission suivante
mardi 14 juillet 2020
59 min
Asian Fields (Sclavis / Courtois / Pifarély) à Montpellier