Jazz été
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 23h à minuitJazz
Jeudi 23 juillet 2020
59 min

Kevin Norwood Quartet au festival de Montpellier

Rediffusion du concert Kevin Norwood Quartet enregistré le 18 juillet 2017 à l'Amphithéâtre du Domaine d'O de Montpellier, dans le cadre du Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier 2017.

Kevin Norwood Quartet au festival de Montpellier
Kevin Norwood Quartet@facebook Kevin Norwood

Kevin Norwood Quartet :

Kevin Norwood, chant
Rémi Ploton, piano
Sam Favreau, contrebasse
Cedrick Bec, batterie

Real Brother (Kevin Norwood)
Past Dreamers (Kevin Norwood)
Isaac (Kevin Norwood)
Times Flies (Kevin Norwood)
Rosalie (Kevin Norwood)
Anaïs (Kevin Norwood)
Hope (Kevin Norwood)
Keep the Headland (Kevin Norwood)

