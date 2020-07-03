Concerts
Jazz été
du lundi au vendredi de 23h à minuit
Vendredi 3 juillet 2020
Jazz sur le vif : Susanne Abbuehl Quartet
Susanne Abbuehl Quartet à la Maison de la Radio.
Concert enregistré le 21 novembre 2015 au Studio 105 de la Maison de la Radio à Paris dans le cadre des concerts Jazz sur le Vif de Arnaud Merlin.
Susanne Abbuehl Quartet
Susanne Abbuehl (voix)
Matthieu Michel (bugle)
Wolfert Brederode (piano et harmonium indien)
Olavi Louhivuori (batterie et percussions)
- If bees are few (Susanne Abbuehl)
- This and my heart (version jour) (Susanne Abbuehl, Emily Dickinson)
- The Cloud (Susanne Abbuehl)
- A.I.R. (All India Radio) (Carla Bley)
- By day by night (Susanne Abbuehl)
- Sepal (Susanne Abbuehl)
- Sea sea (Susanne Abbuehl)
- Oh Wind (Susanne Abbuehl)
- This and my heart (version nuit) (Susanne Abbuehl)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
