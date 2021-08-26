Jazz été
Jazz été
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 23h à minuitJazz
Jeudi 26 août 2021
1h

Jazz Montpellier : Umlaut Big Band

Umlaut Big Band au Domaine d'O à Montpellier.

Jazz Montpellier : Umlaut Big Band
Umlaut Big Band, © Hervé Goluza

Présenté par Lionel Eskenazi

Concert enregistré à l'Amphithéâtre d'O au Domaine d'O à Montpellier le 14 juillet 2021 dans le cadre du Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier.

Umlaut Big Band

Pierre-Antoine Badaroux (saxophone alto, direction artistique)
Antonin-Tri Hoang (saxophones, clarinettes)
Pierre Borel (saxophones, clarinettes)
Geoffroy Gesser (saxophones, clarinettes)
Benjamin Dousteyssier (saxophones, clarinettes)
Brice Pichard (trompette)
Emil Strandberg (trompette)
Gabriel Levasseur (trompette)
Alexis Persigan (trombone)
Robinson Khoury (trombone)
Romain Vuillemin (guitare, banjo)
Yannick Lestra (piano)
Sébastien Beliah (contrebasse)
Antonin Gerbal (batterie)

  • Mellow Bit of Rhythm (Mary Lou Williams) 
  • Shim Me Sha Wabble (Spencer Williams) 
  • Blue Skies (Irving Berlin) 
  • Serenade to Sweden (Duke Ellington) 
  • Lonely Moments (Mary Lou Williams) 
  • Moten Swing ((Benny Moten) 
  • Wrappin' It Up (Flechter Henderson) 
  • Down South Camp Meetin' (Flechter Henderson) 
  • Flight of the Jitterburg (Don Redman) 
  • Chant on the Weed (Don Redman) 
  • Palais de Danse (Sid Philipps) 
  • Radio Rhyrhm (Nat Leslie) 
  • John's Idea (Eddie Durham) 
  • Tiger Rag (Harry De Costa, Nick La Roca)
L'équipe de l'émission :
