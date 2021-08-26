Concerts
Jazz été
du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 23h à minuitJazz
Jeudi 26 août 2021
Jazz Montpellier : Umlaut Big Band
Umlaut Big Band au Domaine d'O à Montpellier.
Présenté par Lionel Eskenazi
Concert enregistré à l'Amphithéâtre d'O au Domaine d'O à Montpellier le 14 juillet 2021 dans le cadre du Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier.
Umlaut Big Band
Pierre-Antoine Badaroux (saxophone alto, direction artistique)
Antonin-Tri Hoang (saxophones, clarinettes)
Pierre Borel (saxophones, clarinettes)
Geoffroy Gesser (saxophones, clarinettes)
Benjamin Dousteyssier (saxophones, clarinettes)
Brice Pichard (trompette)
Emil Strandberg (trompette)
Gabriel Levasseur (trompette)
Alexis Persigan (trombone)
Robinson Khoury (trombone)
Romain Vuillemin (guitare, banjo)
Yannick Lestra (piano)
Sébastien Beliah (contrebasse)
Antonin Gerbal (batterie)
- Mellow Bit of Rhythm (Mary Lou Williams)
- Shim Me Sha Wabble (Spencer Williams)
- Blue Skies (Irving Berlin)
- Serenade to Sweden (Duke Ellington)
- Lonely Moments (Mary Lou Williams)
- Moten Swing ((Benny Moten)
- Wrappin' It Up (Flechter Henderson)
- Down South Camp Meetin' (Flechter Henderson)
- Flight of the Jitterburg (Don Redman)
- Chant on the Weed (Don Redman)
- Palais de Danse (Sid Philipps)
- Radio Rhyrhm (Nat Leslie)
- John's Idea (Eddie Durham)
- Tiger Rag (Harry De Costa, Nick La Roca)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Lionel EskenaziProduction
- Adrien RochRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration