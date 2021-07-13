Mardi 13 juillet 2021
Ida Sand Quintet à Umeå (Suède)
Ida Sand Quintet au Festival de jazz d'Umeå.
Concert enregistré le 24 octobre 2020 au Studio d'Umeå dans le cadre du Umeå Jazzfestival en Suède.
Un concert offert par l'Union Européenne de Radio-Télévision
Ida Sand Quintet
Ida Sand (piano, voix)
Robert Östlund (orgue)
Ola Gustafsson (guitare électrique)
Petter Olofsson (basse électrique)
Sebastian Ågren (batterie)
- Take Me to The River (Al Green, Teenie Hodges)
- Where The Hell Are You? (Ida Sand)
- If You Don't Love Me (Ida Sand)
- Born on The Bayou (John Fogerty)
- Crash & Burn (Ida Sand)
- I Have Nothing Left For You (Ida Sand)
- It's Your Voodoo Working (Charles Sheffield)
- Spooky (Mike Shapiro)
- Just Kissed My Baby (Ziggy Modeliste, Art Neville, Leo Nocentelli, George Jr. Porter)
- Woodstock (Joni Mitchell)
- One Of These Days (Neil Young)
- I Wish I Knew It Would Feel To Be Free (Billy Taylor, Dick Dallas)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Yvan AmarProduction
- Eric LancienRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
