Jazz été
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 23h à minuitJazz
Mardi 13 juillet 2021
59 min

Ida Sand Quintet à Umeå (Suède)

Ida Sand Quintet au Festival de jazz d'Umeå.

Ida Sand, © Josefin Bäckström / ACT

Concert enregistré le 24 octobre 2020 au Studio d'Umeå dans le cadre du Umeå Jazzfestival en Suède.

Un concert offert par l'Union Européenne de Radio-Télévision

Ida Sand Quintet

Ida Sand (piano, voix)
Robert Östlund (orgue)
Ola Gustafsson (guitare électrique)
Petter Olofsson (basse électrique)
Sebastian Ågren (batterie)

  • Take Me to The River (Al Green, Teenie Hodges)
  • Where The Hell Are You? (Ida Sand)
  • If You Don't Love Me (Ida Sand)
  • Born on The Bayou (John Fogerty)
  • Crash & Burn (Ida Sand)
  • I Have Nothing Left For You (Ida Sand)
  • It's Your Voodoo Working (Charles Sheffield)
  • Spooky (Mike Shapiro)
  • Just Kissed My Baby (Ziggy Modeliste, Art Neville, Leo Nocentelli, George Jr. Porter)
  • Woodstock (Joni Mitchell)
  • One Of These Days (Neil Young)
  • I Wish I Knew It Would Feel To Be Free (Billy Taylor, Dick Dallas)
L'équipe de l'émission :
