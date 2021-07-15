Jazz été
Jeudi 15 juillet 2021
1h 59mn

[DIRECT] Jazz Montpellier : Naïssam Jalal Rhythms of Resistance

Naïssam Jalal Rhythms of Resistance au Domaine d'O à Montpellier.

Naïssam Jalal Rhythms of Resistance, © Seka

Présenté par Alex Dutilh

En direct de l'Amphithéâtre d'O au Domaine d'O à Montpellier dans le cadre du festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier.

Naïssam Jalal Rhythms of Resistance

Naïssam Jalal (flûte, ney, voix)
Mehdi Chaïb (saxophones ténor et soprano, percussions)
Karsten Hochapfel (guitare, violoncelle)
Damien Varaillon (contrebasse)
Arnaud Dolmen (batterie)

