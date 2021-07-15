Jeudi 15 juillet 2021
[DIRECT] Jazz Montpellier : Naïssam Jalal Rhythms of Resistance
Naïssam Jalal Rhythms of Resistance au Domaine d'O à Montpellier.
Présenté par Alex Dutilh
En direct de l'Amphithéâtre d'O au Domaine d'O à Montpellier dans le cadre du festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier.
Naïssam Jalal Rhythms of Resistance
Naïssam Jalal (flûte, ney, voix)
Mehdi Chaïb (saxophones ténor et soprano, percussions)
Karsten Hochapfel (guitare, violoncelle)
Damien Varaillon (contrebasse)
Arnaud Dolmen (batterie)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Alex DutilhProduction
- Adrien RochRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
