Concerts
Jazz été
du lundi au vendredi de 23h à minuitJazz
Jeudi 16 juillet 2020
Dan Tepfer à Montpellier
Le pianiste Dan Tepfer au Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier.
Concert enregistré le 19 juillet 2016 à l'Amphithéâtre du Domaine d'O à Montpellier dans la cadre du Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier
Carte blanche à Dan Tepfer (piano)
Claudia Solal (voix)
François Moutin (contrebasse)
Arthur Hnatek (batterie)
Programme :
- Constant Motion (Dan Tepfer)
- Lush Life (Billy Strayhorn)
- Single Ladies (Christopher Stewart)
- 547 (Dan Tepfer)
- New Ballad (Dan Tepfer)
- Roadrunner (Dan Tepfer)
- Tree Fractal (Dan Tepfer)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Lionel EskenaziProduction
- Dorothée GollCollaboration
