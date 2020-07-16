Jazz été
Concerts
Jazz été
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 23h à minuitJazz
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 16 juillet 2020
59 min

Dan Tepfer à Montpellier

Le pianiste Dan Tepfer au Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier.

Dan Tepfer à Montpellier
Dan Tepfer, © Maria Jarzyna

Concert enregistré le 19 juillet 2016 à l'Amphithéâtre du Domaine d'O à Montpellier dans la cadre du Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier

Carte blanche à Dan Tepfer (piano)
Claudia Solal (voix)
François Moutin  (contrebasse)
Arthur Hnatek  (batterie)

Programme : 

- Constant Motion (Dan Tepfer)

- Lush Life (Billy Strayhorn)

- Single Ladies (Christopher Stewart)

- 547 (Dan Tepfer)

- New Ballad (Dan Tepfer)

- Roadrunner (Dan Tepfer)
 

- Tree Fractal (Dan Tepfer)

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 15 juillet 2020
59 min
Xavier Desandre Navarre "In-Pulse" Quartet à Montpellier
émission suivante
vendredi 17 juillet 2020
59 min
André Minvielle & Jean-Marie Machado à Montpellier