Vendredi 6 juillet 2018
59 min

Concert Jazz sur le vif : Bill Frisell « Music For Strings »

Concert donné le 02 novembre 2017 au studio 104 de la Maison de la Radio dans le cadre des concerts Jazz sur le vif d'Arnaud Merlin.

Bill Frisell, © Monica Frisell

Bill Frisell « Music For Strings »

Bill Frisell (guitare)
Jenny Scheinman (violon)
Eyvind Kang (alto)
Hank Roberts (violoncelle)

  • Pastures Of Plenty (Woody Guthrie)
  • The Pionners (Bill Frisell)
  • Blue In Green (Miles Davis, Bill Evans)
  • Lone Some (Bill Frisell)
  • Skippy (Thelonious Monk)
  • For What' it's Worth (Stephen Stills)
  • Going To California (Bill Frisell)
  • The Big One (Bill Frisell)
