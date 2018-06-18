Concerts
Jazz été
Du lundi au vendredi de 23h à minuitJazz
Vendredi 6 juillet 2018
Concert Jazz sur le vif : Bill Frisell « Music For Strings »
Concert donné le 02 novembre 2017 au studio 104 de la Maison de la Radio dans le cadre des concerts Jazz sur le vif d'Arnaud Merlin.
Bill Frisell « Music For Strings »
Bill Frisell (guitare)
Jenny Scheinman (violon)
Eyvind Kang (alto)
Hank Roberts (violoncelle)
- Pastures Of Plenty (Woody Guthrie)
- The Pionners (Bill Frisell)
- Blue In Green (Miles Davis, Bill Evans)
- Lone Some (Bill Frisell)
- Skippy (Thelonious Monk)
- For What' it's Worth (Stephen Stills)
- Going To California (Bill Frisell)
- The Big One (Bill Frisell)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration