Ahmad Jamal par Florian Royer
Ahmad Jamal l'inépuisable, se raconte à Florian Royer.
Inépuisable Ahmad Jamal. Il a pratiqué toutes les formes de jazz, joué dans tous les types de formations, enregistré sur tous les supports, du 78 tours au numérique. En cette année 2017, le pianiste vient d’ajouter un nouvel album à sa pléthorique discographie. Du côté de la technique et de l’innovation, il n’a plus grand-chose à prouver. Il est le pont musical qui relie notre époque à celles du be-bop et des débuts du cool. Depuis il a tout changé : son style, ses formations… seule son attitude semble ne pas bouger : en 1950 comme en 2017, Ahmad Jamal continue de faire cavalier seul, en marge des modes.
Programmation musicale
Ahmad Jamal “Marseille”
I came to see you/You were not there (Jamal)
Jazz Village JV570136
Ahmad Jamal “The Quintessence”
A Gal in Calico (Schwartz, Robin)
Frémeaux FA 289
Nat King Cole “His Musical Biography”
Gone With the Draft (Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, E. Dramin)
Universal 56112691
Ahmad Jamal “Pittsburgh”
Pittsburgh (Jamal)
Atlantic 782029-2
Ahmad Jamal “All the Pershing”
Billy Boy (Jamal)
Chess 600049
Ahmad Jamal “The Complete Alhambra and Blackhawk Performances”
Autumn Leaves (Prévert, Kosma)
Jazz Lips JL 759
Ahmad Jamal “Crystal”
For My Daughter (Jamal)
Atlantic 7567-81793-2
Ahmad Jamal “Live In Paris 92”
Caravan (Ellington, Mills, Tizol)
Birdology 849408-2
*Ahmad Jamal “Marseille”
*Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child (trad. Arrgt. Jamal)
Jazz Village JV570136
Ahmad Jamal "Freeflight"
Poinciana (Simon, Bernier)
Impulse !
