Jazz été
Concerts
Jazz été
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de 23h à minuitJazz
Vendredi 18 août 2017
1h

Ahmad Jamal par Florian Royer

Ahmad Jamal l'inépuisable, se raconte à Florian Royer.

Ahmad Jamal par Florian Royer
Ahmad Jamal au Royal Festival Hall de Londres, © Getty / Andy Sheppard

Inépuisable Ahmad Jamal. Il a pratiqué toutes les formes de jazz, joué dans tous les types de formations, enregistré sur tous les supports, du 78 tours au numérique. En cette année 2017, le pianiste vient d’ajouter un nouvel album à sa pléthorique discographie. Du côté de la technique et de l’innovation, il n’a plus grand-chose à prouver. Il est le pont musical qui relie notre époque à celles du be-bop et des débuts du cool. Depuis il a tout changé : son style, ses formations… seule son attitude semble ne pas bouger : en 1950 comme en 2017, Ahmad Jamal continue de faire cavalier seul, en marge des modes.

Ahmad Jamal et Florian Royer
Ahmad Jamal et Florian Royer

Programmation musicale

Ahmad Jamal “Marseille”
I came to see you/You were not there (Jamal)
Jazz Village JV570136

Ahmad Jamal “Marseille”
Ahmad Jamal “Marseille”

Ahmad Jamal “The Quintessence”
A Gal in Calico (Schwartz, Robin)
Frémeaux FA 289

Ahmad Jamal “The Quintessence”
Ahmad Jamal “The Quintessence”

Nat King Cole “His Musical Biography”
Gone With the Draft (Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, E. Dramin)
Universal 56112691

Nat King Cole “His Musical Biography”
Nat King Cole “His Musical Biography”

Ahmad Jamal “Pittsburgh”
Pittsburgh (Jamal)
Atlantic 782029-2

Ahmad Jamal “Pittsburgh”
Ahmad Jamal “Pittsburgh”

Ahmad Jamal “All the Pershing”
Billy Boy (Jamal)
Chess 600049

Ahmad Jamal “All the Pershing”
Ahmad Jamal “All the Pershing”

Ahmad Jamal “The Complete Alhambra and Blackhawk Performances”
Autumn Leaves (Prévert, Kosma)
Jazz Lips JL 759

Ahmad Jamal “The Complete Alhambra and Blackhawk Performances”
Ahmad Jamal “The Complete Alhambra and Blackhawk Performances”

Ahmad Jamal “Crystal”
For My Daughter (Jamal)
Atlantic 7567-81793-2

Ahmad Jamal “Crystal”
Ahmad Jamal “Crystal”

Ahmad Jamal “Live In Paris 92”
Caravan (Ellington, Mills, Tizol)
Birdology 849408-2

Ahmad Jamal “Live In Paris 92”
Ahmad Jamal “Live In Paris 92”

*Ahmad Jamal “Marseille”
*Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child (trad. Arrgt. Jamal)
Jazz Village JV570136

Ahmad Jamal “Marseille”
Ahmad Jamal “Marseille”

Ahmad Jamal "Freeflight"
Poinciana (Simon, Bernier)
Impulse !

Ahmad Jamal "Freeflight"
Ahmad Jamal "Freeflight"
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
1h
émission précédente
Marcel Zanini par Florian Royer
jeudi 17 août 2017 Marcel Zanini par Florian Royer