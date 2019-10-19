Jazz Club
Jazz Club
Par Yvan Amar
le samedi à 19h
Samedi 19 octobre 2019
1h

Stanley Clarke à Tourcoing

The Stanley Clarke Band au Tourcoing Jazz Festival.

Stanley Clarke à Tourcoing
The Stanley Clarke Band le 17 octobre 2019 au théâter municipal Raymond Devos dans le cadre du Tourcoing Jazz Festival, © Radio France / Emmanuelle Lacaze

Concert enregistré le 17 octobre 2019 au théâtre municipal Raymond Devos à Tourcoing (59) dans le cadre du Tourcoing Jazz Festival.

The Stanley Clarke Band

Stanley Clarke (basse)
Beka Gochiashvili (piano)
Cameron Graves (claviers)
Jeremiah Collier (percussions)
Salar Nader (tabla, voix)
Evan Garr (violon)

1h
