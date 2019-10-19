Samedi 19 octobre 2019
Stanley Clarke à Tourcoing
The Stanley Clarke Band au Tourcoing Jazz Festival.
Concert enregistré le 17 octobre 2019 au théâtre municipal Raymond Devos à Tourcoing (59) dans le cadre du Tourcoing Jazz Festival.
The Stanley Clarke Band
Stanley Clarke (basse)
Beka Gochiashvili (piano)
Cameron Graves (claviers)
Jeremiah Collier (percussions)
Salar Nader (tabla, voix)
Evan Garr (violon)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Yvan AmarProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration