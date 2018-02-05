Jazz Club
Par Yvan Amar
le samedi de 19h à 20hJazz
Samedi 3 mars 2018
1h

Les 100 ans du premier concert de jazz en Europe (3/3) : Paul Lay Trio

Paul Lay Trio au Théâtre Graslin à Nantes.

Les 100 ans du premier concert de jazz en Europe (3/3) : Paul Lay Trio
Paul Lay, Isabel Sörling, Simon Tailleu, © Jean-Baptiste Millot

Concert enregistré le lundi 12 février 2018 au Théâtre Graslin à Nantes (44) dans le cadre des 100 ans du premier concert de jazz en Europe.

Paul Lay Trio

Paul Lay (piano)
Isabel Sörling (voix)
Simon Tailleu (contrebasse)

  • I'm Always Chasing Rainbows (Harry Carroll)
  • The Southern Soldier Boy (Alexander George W)
  • The Rebel Soldier (Trad)
  • Follow The Drinking Gourd (Folk Song)
  • Moonlight Bay (Percy Wenrich)
  • Maple Leaf Rag (Scott Joplin)
  • To Germany (Paul Lay sur un poème de Sorley Charles)
  • Deep River (Anonyme)
  • I Wish I Knew (Nina Simone)
  • The Battle Of The Replublic (William Steffe)
  • Ain't Got No, I Got Life (Nina Simone)
L'équipe de l'émission :
1h
