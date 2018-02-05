Samedi 3 mars 2018
Les 100 ans du premier concert de jazz en Europe (3/3) : Paul Lay Trio
Paul Lay Trio au Théâtre Graslin à Nantes.
Concert enregistré le lundi 12 février 2018 au Théâtre Graslin à Nantes (44) dans le cadre des 100 ans du premier concert de jazz en Europe.
Paul Lay Trio
Paul Lay (piano)
Isabel Sörling (voix)
Simon Tailleu (contrebasse)
- I'm Always Chasing Rainbows (Harry Carroll)
- The Southern Soldier Boy (Alexander George W)
- The Rebel Soldier (Trad)
- Follow The Drinking Gourd (Folk Song)
- Moonlight Bay (Percy Wenrich)
- Maple Leaf Rag (Scott Joplin)
- To Germany (Paul Lay sur un poème de Sorley Charles)
- Deep River (Anonyme)
- I Wish I Knew (Nina Simone)
- The Battle Of The Replublic (William Steffe)
- Ain't Got No, I Got Life (Nina Simone)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Yvan AmarProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration