Par Yvan Amar
le samedi de 19h à 20hJazz
Samedi 24 février 2018
1h

Les 100 ans du premier concert de jazz en Europe (2/3) : Orphicube d'Alban Darche à Nantes

Orphicube d'Alban Darche au Théâtre Graslin à Nantes.

Alban Darche, © Annabelle Tiaffay

Concert enregistré le lundi 12 février 2018 au Théâtre Graslin à Nantes (44) dans le cadre des 100 ans du premier concert de jazz en Europe.

Orphicube d'Alban Darche

Alban Darche (saxophones, clarinette)
Stéphane Payen (saxophone alto)
Jon Irabagon (saxophone ténor)
Tim Hagans (trompette)
Olivier Laisney (trompette)
Nathalie Darche (piano)
Marie-Violaine Cadoret (violon)
Didier Ithussary (accordéon)
Sébastien Boisseau (contrebasse)
Christophe Lavergne (batterie)

  • Ouverture 1918 (Alban Darche)
  • The Stars and Stripes Forever (Sousa)
  • The Stars and Stripes Forever and more (Alban Darche)
  • Castle Walk (James Reese Europe)
  • Foxtrot (Alban Darche)
  • My Old Kentucky Home (Stephen Fostertrad)
  • My Old Kentucky Home and more (Alban Darche)
  • Clef Club Grand March (James Reese Europe)
  • L’Oiseau qu’on voit chante sa plainte (Alban Darche)
  • Ballin’ the Jack (James Reese Europe)
  • Santa Lucia (Teodoro Cottrau)
  • Ragtime (Alban Darche)
  • Castle House Rag (James Reese Europe)
  • La Java de Sambre et Meuse (Alban Darche)
