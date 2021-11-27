Jazz Club
Concerts
Jazz Club
Par Yvan Amar
le samedi à 19hJazz
Contactez-nous
Samedi 27 novembre 2021
1h

Jazzdor : Hermia, Ceccaldi, Darrifourcq “Kaiju Eats Cheeseburgers”

Manuel Hermia, Valentin Ceccaldi et Sylvain Darrifourcq à Jazzdor à Strasbourg.

Jazzdor : Hermia, Ceccaldi, Darrifourcq “Kaiju Eats Cheeseburgers”
Manuel Hermia, Valentin Ceccaldi, Sylvain Darrifourcq à Strasbourg le 09 novembre 2021 dans le cadre de Jazzdor, © Radio France / Emmanuelle Lacaze

Concert enregistré le 09 novembre 2021 au Fossé des Treize à Strasbourg dans le cadre le Jazzdor

Hermia, Ceccaldi, Darrifourcq “Kaiju Eats Cheeseburgers”

Manuel Hermia (saxophones)
Valentinn Ceccaldi (violoncelle)
Sylvain Darrifourcq (batterie)

ⓘ Publicité
Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.
L'équipe de l'émission :
1h
émission précédente
Jazzdor : Koma Saxo à Strasbourg
samedi 20 novembre 2021 Jazzdor : Koma Saxo à Strasbourg