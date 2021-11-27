Samedi 27 novembre 2021
Jazzdor : Hermia, Ceccaldi, Darrifourcq “Kaiju Eats Cheeseburgers”
Manuel Hermia, Valentin Ceccaldi et Sylvain Darrifourcq à Jazzdor à Strasbourg.
Concert enregistré le 09 novembre 2021 au Fossé des Treize à Strasbourg dans le cadre le Jazzdor
Hermia, Ceccaldi, Darrifourcq “Kaiju Eats Cheeseburgers”
Manuel Hermia (saxophones)
Valentinn Ceccaldi (violoncelle)
Sylvain Darrifourcq (batterie)
