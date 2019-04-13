Samedi 13 avril 2019
Jazz Migration #4 (1/2)
Three Days of Forest / House of Echo à la Dynamo de Banlieues Bleues.
Concert enregistré le 03 décembre 2018 à la Dynamo de Banlieues Bleues à Pantin
Three Days of Forest
- Heart to heart (Rita Dove)
- Secret garden (Rita Dove)
- Fox (Rita Dove)
- My dreams, My works (Gwendolyn Brooks)
- We real cool (Rita Dove)
Angela Flahault (voix)
Séverine Morfin (alto)
Florian Satche (batterie)
House of Echo
- Walls down (Enzo Carniel)
- Kairos (Enzo Carniel)
- Everything is in right proportion (Enzo Carniel)
- Dream house (Enzo Carniel)
Enzo Carniel (piano, piano préparé)
Marc Antoine Perrio (guitare)
Ariel Tessier (batterie)
Simon Tailleu (contrebasse)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Yvan AmarProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration