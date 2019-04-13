Jazz Club
le samedi de 19h à 20hJazz
Samedi 13 avril 2019
1h

Jazz Migration #4 (1/2)

Three Days of Forest / House of Echo à la Dynamo de Banlieues Bleues.

Jazz Migration #4

Concert enregistré le 03 décembre 2018 à la Dynamo de Banlieues Bleues à Pantin

Three Days of Forest

  • Heart to heart (Rita Dove)
  • Secret garden (Rita Dove)
  • Fox (Rita Dove)
  • My dreams, My works (Gwendolyn Brooks)
  • We real cool (Rita Dove)

Angela Flahault (voix)
Séverine Morfin (alto)
Florian Satche (batterie)

Three Days Of FOrest, © Charlélie Marangé

House of Echo

  • Walls down (Enzo Carniel)
  • Kairos (Enzo Carniel)
  • Everything is in right proportion (Enzo Carniel)
  • Dream house (Enzo Carniel)

Enzo Carniel (piano, piano préparé)
Marc Antoine Perrio (guitare)
Ariel Tessier (batterie)
Simon Tailleu (contrebasse)

L'équipe de l'émission :
1h
