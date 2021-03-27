Jazz Club
Samedi 27 mars 2021
1h

[DIRECT] Raphaël Imbert Quartet au Bal Blomet

Raphaël Imbert Quartet au Bal Blomet à Paris.

Raphaël Imbert, Pierre Fenichel, Mourad Benhammou, Vincent Lafont, © Muriel Despiau

Concert sans public en direct du Bal Blomet à Paris.

Raphaël Imbert Quartet

Raphaël Imbert (saxophones, clarinette basse)
Vincent Lafont (piano)
Pierre Fenichel (contrebasse)
Mourad Benhammou (batteries, percussions)

  • For Years (Raphaël Imbert)
  • Oraison (Raphaël Imbert)
  • 1851 (Raphaël Imbert)
  • Oraison de Clément Plane (Raphaël Imbert)
  • Oraison Belliqueuse (Raphaël Imbert)
  • Chant de bataille (Raphaël Imbert)
  • L'espace des feux (Raphaël Imbert)
  • Round About Midnight (Thelonious Monk)
  • Malo's Sunset (Raphaël Imbert)
