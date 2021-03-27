Samedi 27 mars 2021
[DIRECT] Raphaël Imbert Quartet au Bal Blomet
Raphaël Imbert Quartet au Bal Blomet à Paris.
Concert sans public en direct du Bal Blomet à Paris.
Raphaël Imbert Quartet
Raphaël Imbert (saxophones, clarinette basse)
Vincent Lafont (piano)
Pierre Fenichel (contrebasse)
Mourad Benhammou (batteries, percussions)
- For Years (Raphaël Imbert)
- Oraison (Raphaël Imbert)
- 1851 (Raphaël Imbert)
- Oraison de Clément Plane (Raphaël Imbert)
- Oraison Belliqueuse (Raphaël Imbert)
- Chant de bataille (Raphaël Imbert)
- L'espace des feux (Raphaël Imbert)
- Round About Midnight (Thelonious Monk)
- Malo's Sunset (Raphaël Imbert)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Yvan AmarProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
