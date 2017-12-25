Samedi 13 janvier 2018
Christian McBride New Jawn Quartet à Paris
Christian McBride New Jawn Quartet au festival Jazz à la Villette.
Concert enregistré le lundi 11 septembre 2017 à la salle des concerts de la Villette à Paris (75) dans le cadre du festival Jazz à la Villette.
Christian McBride New Jawn Quartet
Christian McBride (contrebasse)
Josh Evans (trompette)
Marcus Strickland (saxophone ténor)
Nasheet Waits (batterie)
- Pier 1 Imports (Josh Evans)
- Sightseeing (Wayne Shorter)
- Via Mwandishi (Christian McBride)
- Kush (Nasheet Waits)
- Seek The Source (Marcus Strickland)
- K-Kelli (Nasheet Waits)
- Brother Malcom (Christian McBride)
- The Good Life (Ornette Coleman)
- Raise Four (Thelonious Monk)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Yvan AmarProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration