Samedi 13 janvier 2018
1h

Christian McBride New Jawn Quartet à Paris

Christian McBride New Jawn Quartet au festival Jazz à la Villette.

Christian McBride, © R. Andrew Lepley

Concert enregistré le lundi 11 septembre 2017 à la salle des concerts de la Villette à Paris (75) dans le cadre du festival Jazz à la Villette.

Christian McBride New Jawn Quartet

Christian McBride (contrebasse)
Josh Evans (trompette)
Marcus Strickland (saxophone ténor)
Nasheet Waits (batterie)

  • Pier 1 Imports (Josh Evans)
  • Sightseeing (Wayne Shorter)
  • Via Mwandishi (Christian McBride)
  • Kush (Nasheet Waits)
  • Seek The Source (Marcus Strickland)
  • K-Kelli (Nasheet Waits)
  • Brother Malcom (Christian McBride)
  • The Good Life (Ornette Coleman)
  • Raise Four (Thelonious Monk)
