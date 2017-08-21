Samedi 16 septembre 2017
Archie Shepp "Arts Songs and spirituals", concert du 12 septembre 2017 à la Philharmonie de Paris
Concert enregistré le 12 septembre 2017 à la Grande Salle Pierre Boulez de la Philharmonie de Paris dans le cadre du festival Jazz à la Villette
Archie Shepp (saxophone)
Jason Moran (piano)
Amina Claudine Myers (orgue, voix)
Olivier Miconi (trompette)
Darryl Hall (contrebasse)
Hamid Drake (batterie)
Julia Sarr, Marion Rampal, Djany, Céline Cheynut, Tatiana Jubert, Christelle Marsole, Steven Leblanc (chœurs)
Jean-Marc Reyno (chœur, arrangements)
- He Cares (Traditionnel)
- Bambou (Archie Shepp)
- Slow Drag (Archie Shepp)
- Isafhan (Duke Ellington)
- Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (Traditionnel)
- All god's children got a home in the universe (Archie Shepp)
- A prayer (Cal Massey)
- Call Him (Amina Claudine Myers)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Yvan AmarProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration
1h
