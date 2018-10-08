Histoires de Musique
Programmation musicale
Par Marianne Vourch
le dimanche à 6h49Musique classique
Dimanche 4 novembre 2018
10 min

Musiques de Prométhée !

Prométhée, © Arte / Peter Paul Rubens

Akhenaton
Prométhée
Parlophone 825646080137

Franz Schubert
Prometheus en sol min. D 674 pour barython et piano
Challenge Classics CC72600

Ludwig van Beethoven
Les créatures de Prométhée op.43 n°16 - Finale
Sony 88697857372

Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate n°32 en ut min. op 111 - Maestoso
Deutsche Gramophon 413766-2

Ludwig van Beethoven
Variation piano o.35 en mib maj. sur un thème original - Introduction
Sony Classical 88765420862

Franz Liszt
Prometheus S 99 - pour orchestre
Decca 417513-2

Alexandre Scriabine
Poème du feu op.60
United Archives UAR002.4

Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°3 Héroïque - en mib maj. op.55 - Final
Sony 88697857372

L'équipe de l'émission :
