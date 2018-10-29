Histoires de Musique
Dimanche 25 novembre 2018
9 min

George Sand, femme de combats

George Sand, femme de combats
Portrait de George Sand habillée en homme et La cause dy peuple par George Sand avril 1848

Programmation musicale

Giacomo Meyerbeer
Le Prophète : marche du couronnement
Decca 411954-2

Roger Pierrot
24 février : Proclamation du Gouvernement provisoire
Encyclopédie Sonore LAE 3 323

Frédéric Chopin
Sonate en sol min op 65 : Largo
Decca 4788416

Franz Liszt
Trois études de concert en Réb Maj. S144 n°3 / Un sospiro
DGG 4795529

Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique op14 : Marche au supplice
EMI 2162240

Frédéric Chopin
Valse n°7 en ut min op.64 n°2
Sony 88691971292

Daniel Barenboim
Nocturne op.72 n°1
DGG 415117-2

Frédéric Chopin
Mazurka en fa min op.63 n°2
DGG 4477483

