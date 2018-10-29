Programmation musicale
Histoires de Musique
Par Marianne Vourch
le dimanche à 6h49Musique classique
Dimanche 25 novembre 2018
George Sand, femme de combats
Giacomo Meyerbeer
Le Prophète : marche du couronnement
Decca 411954-2
Roger Pierrot
24 février : Proclamation du Gouvernement provisoire
Encyclopédie Sonore LAE 3 323
Frédéric Chopin
Sonate en sol min op 65 : Largo
Decca 4788416
Franz Liszt
Trois études de concert en Réb Maj. S144 n°3 / Un sospiro
DGG 4795529
Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique op14 : Marche au supplice
EMI 2162240
Frédéric Chopin
Valse n°7 en ut min op.64 n°2
Sony 88691971292
Daniel Barenboim
Nocturne op.72 n°1
DGG 415117-2
Frédéric Chopin
Mazurka en fa min op.63 n°2
DGG 4477483
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Marianne VourchProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration