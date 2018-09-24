Histoires de Musique
Programmation musicale
Histoires de Musique
Par Marianne Vourch
le dimanche à 6h49Musique classique
Dimanche 21 octobre 2018
9 min

All singing ! Ou la tradition chorale en Angleterre

All singing ! Ou la tradition chorale en Angleterre, © Manufacture pendant la révolution industrielle anglaise / choriste de Durham

Programmation musicale

BOF La mélodie du bonheur
Richard Rodgers (compositeur)
RCA Victor 82676725572

Jessye Norman
Jerusalem
Colin Davis (direction)
Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC
Philips 420085-2

Henry Purcell
Funeral sentences for Queen Mary II : Thou knowest lord z 58c
Vincent Dumestre (direction)
Le Poème Harmonique (orchestre)
Les Cris de Paris (chœur)
Alpha ALPHA285

Pete Seeger
Greensleeves
Smithsonian Folkways Records CD SF 40027/8/2

BOF La mélodie du bonheur
Do-Ré-Mi
Richard Rodgers (compositeur)  
RCA Victor 82676725572

Georg Friedrich Haendel
Occasional Oratorio : Millions unborn shall bless the hand
Howard Arman (direction)
Akademie Fur Alte Musik de Berlin (orchestre)
Chœur de la radio Bavaroise
Julia Doyle (soprano)
Ben Johnson (ténor)
Peter Harvey (basse)
BR Klassik 900520

Felix Mendelssohn
Romance sans parole Barcarolle vénitienne

Felix MendelssohnElias op. 70 : Siech der Hüter Israels
Hans Christoph Rademann (direction)
Akademie Fur Alte Musik de Berlin (orchestre)
Chœur de Chambre du Rias de Berlin
Marlis Petersen (soprano)
Lioba Braun (mezzo-soprano)
Maximilian Schmitt (ténor)
Thomas Oliemans (baryton)
Accentus ACC30356

Edward Elgar
Lux Aeterna (Nimrod)
Voce8
Decca 4788053

L'équipe de l'émission :
