All singing ! Ou la tradition chorale en Angleterre
Programmation musicale
BOF La mélodie du bonheur
Richard Rodgers (compositeur)
RCA Victor 82676725572
Jessye Norman
Jerusalem
Colin Davis (direction)
Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC
Philips 420085-2
Henry Purcell
Funeral sentences for Queen Mary II : Thou knowest lord z 58c
Vincent Dumestre (direction)
Le Poème Harmonique (orchestre)
Les Cris de Paris (chœur)
Alpha ALPHA285
Pete Seeger
Greensleeves
Smithsonian Folkways Records CD SF 40027/8/2
BOF La mélodie du bonheur
Do-Ré-Mi
Richard Rodgers (compositeur)
RCA Victor 82676725572
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Occasional Oratorio : Millions unborn shall bless the hand
Howard Arman (direction)
Akademie Fur Alte Musik de Berlin (orchestre)
Chœur de la radio Bavaroise
Julia Doyle (soprano)
Ben Johnson (ténor)
Peter Harvey (basse)
BR Klassik 900520
Felix Mendelssohn
Romance sans parole Barcarolle vénitienne
Felix MendelssohnElias op. 70 : Siech der Hüter Israels
Hans Christoph Rademann (direction)
Akademie Fur Alte Musik de Berlin (orchestre)
Chœur de Chambre du Rias de Berlin
Marlis Petersen (soprano)
Lioba Braun (mezzo-soprano)
Maximilian Schmitt (ténor)
Thomas Oliemans (baryton)
Accentus ACC30356
Edward Elgar
Lux Aeterna (Nimrod)
Voce8
Decca 4788053
- Marianne VourchProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration