Happy Birthday Herbie Hancock ! Chapitre #4 Herbie Hancock, Touche-à-tout de génie et jazz humaniste du XXIème

En avril dernier, le pianiste et compositeur Herbie Hancock célèbrait à la fois ses 4 fois vingt ans et 60 ans d’une carrière qu’on peut qualifier d’exceptionnelle. Thierry-Paul Benizeau retrace sa trajectoire en 4 épisodes.

Nous l’avons dit au début de cette série, Herbie Hancock à touché pratiquement à tous les domaines et tous les genres de la musique, transcendant à chaque fois ces tentatives par un talent exceptionnel. Herbie Hancock a cette qualité des grands artistes, celle de savoir bien s’entourer. Comme beaucoup de ses collègues, il s’est essayé à l’écriture de musiques de films. avec un certain succès, et là encore Hancock fait preuve à la fois d’inventivité et d’éclectisme - ses qualités habituelles - et aussi d’un sens aigu du recyclage ce qui n’est pas un défaut…

Herbie Hancock "Mr. Hands"

Calypso (Herbie Hancock)

Herbie Hancock (claviers, synthé), Ron Carter (basse), Tony Williams (batterie), Sheila Escovedo (percussions)

Columbia

Herbie Hancock "Thrust"

Butterfly (Herbie Hancock, Bennie Maupin, "Spank-A-Lee")

Herbie Hancock (Fender, clavinet, synthétiseurs), Bennie Maupin (saxophone soprano, saxello, clarinette basse), Paul Jackson (basse électrique), Mike Clark (batterie), Bill Summers (percussions)

Columbia

Herbie Hancock "Perfect Machine"

Chemical Residue (Herbie Hancock)

Herbie Hancock (piano, Fairlight CMI Series I & II, Rhodes Chroma, Macintosh Plus, Yamaha DX1, Yamaha DX7 and DX7IIFD, Kurzweil K250, Yamaha TX816, Oberheim Matrix–12, Akai S900, vocoder), Jeff Bova (programmateur synthés), Bootsy Collins (guitare basse, vocoder), Mica Wave (Minimoog basse, talkbox, vocoder), (Nicky Skopelitis (Fairlight Drum), Grand Mixer DXT (turntables, FX), Leroy 'Sugerfoot" Booer (voix)

CBS

Herbie Hancock "BOF Blow-Up"

Thomas Studies Photos (Herbie Hancock)

Herbie Hancock (piano, arrangements, direction), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Joe Newman (trompette) Phil Woods (saxophone alto), Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Paul Griffin (orgue), Jim Hall (guitare), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Jack DeJohnette (batterie)

Recorded in NY late 1966

CBS

Bobby Hutcheron "Oblique"

Theme From "Blow Up" (Herbie Hancock)

Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Herbie Hancock (piano) Albert Stinson (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)

Blue Note

Herbie Hancock "BOF Death Wish"

Joanna’s Theme (Herbie Hancock)

Herbie Hancock (piano), Bennie Maupin (saxophone flûte), Paul Jackson (basse), Mike Clark (batterie), Bill Summers (percussions), Wah Wah Watson (guitare), L.A. Studio Musicians, orchestre non identifié

Columbia

Herbie Hancock "BOF Round Midnight"

Chan's Song (Never Said) (Herbie Hancock)

Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Tony Williams (batterie), Bobby McFerrin (voix)

CBS

Herbie Hancock "The New Standard"

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (John Lennon, Paul McCartney)

Herbue Hancock (piano), Michael Brecker (saxophones), John Scofield (guitares), Dave Holland (contrebasse), Jack DeJohnette (batterie), Don Alias (percussions)

Recorded June 14, 1995 at Manhattan Center Studios, NYC

Verve

Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter "1 + 1"

Aung San Suu Kyi (Wayne Shorter)

Herbie Hancock (piano), Wayne Shorter (saxophone soprano)

Verve

Herbie Hancock "Gershwin's World"

Blueberry Rhyme (James P. Johnson)

Herbie Hancock (piano), Chick Corea (piano)

Verve

Herbie Hancock "Gershwin's World"

Concerto pour piano et orchestre en Sol Majeur : 2ème mouvement (Maurice Ravel)

Herbie Hancock (piano), Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Verve

Herbie Hancock "River - The Joni Letters"

The Tea Leaf Prophecy (Lay Down Your Arms) (Joni Mitchell, Larry Klein)

Herbie Habcock (piano), Wayne Shorter (saxophone soprano), Lionel Loueke (guitare), Dave Holland (basse), Vinnie Colaiuta (batterie), Corinne Bailey Rae (voix)

Verve

Herbie Hancock "The Imagine Project"

The Song Goes On (Larry Klein, Rainer Maria Rilke, trad. Jaideep Sanni)

Herbie Hancock (piano, claviers), K.S. Chithra (voix), Vinnie Colaiuta (batterie), Bhawai Shankar Kathak (pakhawaj), Chaka Khan (voix), Larry Klein (basse), Sridhar Partharthy (mridangam), Anoushka Shnkar (sitar), Wayne Shorter (saxophone soprano), Satyajit Talwalkar (tablas), George Whitty (claviers, sound design)

Sony

Miles Davis "Seven Steps - The Complete Columbia Recordings of Miles Davis 1963-1964"

So What (Miles Davis)

Miles Davis (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (basse), Tony Williams (batterie)

Recorded live at Berlin Philharmonic, Berlin 25 sept 1964.

Columbia

Benjamin Boone With the Ghana Jazz Collective "Joy"

Maiden Voyage (Herbie Hancock)

Benjamin Boone (saxophone alto), Bernard Ayisa (saxophone ténor), Victor Dey Jr. (claviers), Bright Osei (basse), Frank Kissi (batterie), Sandra Huson (voix)

Origin