Happy Birthday Herbie Hancock ! Chapitre #1 De South Side à New York City : l'émergence

En avril dernier, le pianiste et compositeur Herbie Hancock célèbrait à la fois ses 4 fois vingt ans et 60 ans d’une carrière qu’on peut qualifier d’exceptionnelle. Thierry-Paul Benizeau retrace sa trajectoire en 4 épisodes.

Chicago, la troisième ville des États-Unis. C’est dans South Side, un quartier situé sur la bordure sud-ouest du lac Michigan, que nait Herbert Jeffrey Hancock, le 12 avril 1940, dans une famille modeste de la middle class noire. Il est le second d’une fratrie de trois : Wayman Jr. le frère ainé, et Jean la cadette. Le jeune Herbert manifeste, très tôt, un goût prononcé pour la musique, et se voit offrir, pour ses sept ans, un piano droit, une occasion achetée 5 dollars dans une vente de charité…

Du timide pianiste de jazz au talent prometteur, originaire de Chicago, où il est né en 1940, Herbie Hancock est devenu, en soixante ans d’une carrière exemplaire, l’un des musiciens les plus importants et influents de ce siècle et du siècle précédent, transcendant les genres, repoussant les limites de la musique, en conservant une fraîcheur juvenile et une inspiration unique.

A lire : "Possibilities" de Herbie Hancock et Lisa Dickey aux éditions Penguin Group USA

Une émission en partenariat avec Libération

Programmation musicale

Herbie Hancock "Maiden Voyage"

Dolphin Dance (Herbie Hancock)

Freddie Hubbard (trompette), George Coleman (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (basse), Anthony Williams (batterie)

Recorded Englewood Cliffs, NJ, May 17, 1965

Blue Note CP 32-5237

Robert Johnson "Robert Johnson"

Sweet Home Chicago (Robert Johnson)

Robert Johson (voix, guitare)

Nocturne/BD Blues

Meade "Lux" Lewis "The Complete Blue Note Recordings of Albert Ammons and Meade Lux Lewis"

Honky Tonk Train Blues (Meade Lux Lewis)

Meade Lux Lewis (piano)

Recorded in NYC on 22 August 1944

Blue Note/Mosaic MD2-103

Glenn Gould "The Goldberg Variations"

Variation 4 (J.-S. Bach)

Glenn Gould (piano)

CBS 37779

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart "Piano Concerto n°18 in B flat Major K 456"

Premier mouvement : Allegro Vivace

Mitsuko Ushida (piano)

YouTube

Johnny Smith “Moonlight in Vermont”

Moonlight in Vermont (Blackburn, Suessdorf)

Johnny Smith (guitare), Stan Getz (saxophone ténor), Stanford Gold (piano) Arnold Fishkin (basse), Don Lamond (batterie)

Recorded in NYC March 1952 April 1953

Roulette Jazz CDP 7977472

The Orioles "For Sentimental Reasons - 28 doo-wop classics"

Crying in the Chapel (Arthur Glenn)

Instant

Hank Ballard & The Midnighters "Unwind Yourself"

Do it Zulu Style (Rudy Clark)

Ace Records

The Four Freshmen "Four Freshmen And Five Saxes"

Four Freshmen And Five Saxes (B. Goodman, W.Hirsch, C. Profit, E. Sampson)

Bob Cooper (saxophone), Bud Shank (saxophone), Chuck Gentry (saxophone), Dave Pell (saxophone), Georgie Auld (saxophone), Bob Flanigan (voix), Don Barbour (voix), Ken Albers (voix), Ross Barbour (voix)

Arranged and conducted by Dick Reynolds, recorded in Hollywood 1957

Capitol T844

The Hi-Lo's "A Musical Thrill"

Little White Lies (Donaldson)

Jasmine

George Shearing "The Complete Quintet Studio Sessions"

Conception (George Shearing)

George Shearing (piano)

United Artists

Coleman Hawkins "Tenor Genius"

Indian Summer (Herbert, Dubin)

Coleman Hawkins (saxophone ténor), Lou Levi (piano)

Recorded in 1958 Cannes

West Wind

Donald Byrd "Royal Flush"

Hush (Donald Byrd)

Donald Byrd (trompette), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Hebier Hancock (piano), Butch Warrenn (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)

Enregistré à Englewood Cliffs, NJ en 1961

Blue Note 84101

Donald Byrd "Free Form"

Pentacostal Feelin' (Donald Byrd)

Donald Byrd (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Butch Warren (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)

Enregistré au Van Gelder Studio, NJ en décembre1961

Blue Note 84118

Herbie Hancock "Takin' Off"

Empty Pockets (Herbie Hancock)

Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Dexter Gordon (saxophone ténor), Herbie Hancock (piano), Butch Warrenn (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)

Englewood Cliffs 28 mai 1962

Blue Note CDP 7- 46506-2

Donald Byrd "Royal Flush"

6 M's (Donald Byrd)

Donald Byrd (trompette), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Herbie Hancock (piano), Butch Warren (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)

Enregistré à Englewood Cliffs, NJ en 1961

Donald Byrd "Royal Flush"

Requiem (Herbie Hancock)

Donald Byrd (trompette), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Herbie Hancock (piano), Butch Warren (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)

Enregistré à Englewood Cliffs, NJ, en 1961

Blue Note 8410