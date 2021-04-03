Pat Metheny et la guitare classique dans son nouvel album "Road to the sun"

La carrière de Pat Metheny guitariste américain de jazz né en 1954, couvre près d'une décennie. Son nouvel album "Road to the sun" comporte deux nouvelles œuvres du musicien. Il s’est produit avec divers artistes comme Steve Reich, Ornette Coleman, Herbie Hancock ou encore David Bowie.

Générique > Isaac Albéniz (1860-1909) : Cadiz par Rafael Andia, guitare [Mandala MAN 5030]

Une émission en partenariat avec le magazine Guitare Classique

Programme

- Part 6 - pour quatuor de guitares - Part 1 - pour quatuor de guitares - Four paths of light : Part 1 - pour guitare - Four paths of light : Part 4 - pour guitare Pat Metheny, guitare

[Road to the Sun - Modern Recordings 538639322]

- Cinema paradiso (love theme) - Our spanish love song Charlie Haden, contrebasse et Pat Metheny, guitare

[Beyond the Missouri sky - Verve 537130-2]

Steve Reich :Electric counterpoint : fast David Tanenbaum, guitare

[Acoustique counterpoint - New Albion Records NA 032 CD]

Page Facebook de Sébastien Llinares, cliquez-ici !

à lire aussi article Jazz Bonus : Pat Metheny - Road to the Sun

à réécouter AUDIO 3h émission Musique matin La Matinale avec Pat Metheny

à lire aussi article Les Grands Portraits d'Open Jazz : Pat Metheny