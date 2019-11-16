Les Musiques américaines et la guitare
Coup de projecteur sur l'inspiration de guitaristes remarquables d'Outre -Atlantique : Bryce Dessner,Gyan Riley, Julian Lage,...
Générique :
Isaac Albeniz (1860-1909)
Cadiz, Rafael Andia , Guitare
Mandala MAN 5030
Programme
Bryce Dessner
_Haven, p_our 2 guitares et 2 pianos
Bryce Dessner, David Chalmin, guitare
Katia et Marielle Labèque, piano
Deutsche Grammophon 4818074
John Zorn
Sachel
Julian Lage, guitare aux cordes métalliques
Gyan Riley, guitare aux cordes nylon
CD Chesed The Book Beri ah
TZADIK TZ5104
John Zorn
Katanot
Julian Lage et John Zorn
TZ5104
Gyan Riley
Prelude
Gyan Riley, guitare
CD Stream of gratitude
TZADIKTZ 8078
Stephen Sondheim
Sunday song set : Putting it together - pour guitare et baryton
Patrick Mason, baryton
David Starobin, guitare
BRIDGE BCD 9009
John Zorn
Hekhalot zutari
Julian Lage et Gyan Riley, guitares
CD Chesed The Book Beri ah
TZADIK TZ5104
