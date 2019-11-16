Guitare, guitares
Programmation musicale
Guitare, guitares
Par Sébastien Llinares
le samedi à 12h30Musique classique
Samedi 16 novembre 2019
30 min

Les Musiques américaines et la guitare

Coup de projecteur sur l'inspiration de guitaristes remarquables d'Outre -Atlantique : Bryce Dessner,Gyan Riley, Julian Lage,...

Bryce Dessner, composer , © Bryce Dessner Management

Générique  :
Isaac Albeniz (1860-1909)  
Cadiz, Rafael Andia , Guitare     
Mandala MAN 5030

Programme

Bryce Dessner
_Haven, p_our 2 guitares et 2 pianos
Bryce Dessner, David Chalmin, guitare
Katia et Marielle Labèque, piano
Deutsche Grammophon 4818074           

El Chan Bryce Dessner
John Zorn
Sachel
Julian Lage, guitare aux cordes métalliques
Gyan Riley, guitare aux cordes nylon
CD Chesed The Book Beri ah
TZADIK  TZ5104

Album Chesed
John Zorn
Katanot
Julian Lage et John Zorn
TZ5104

Gyan Riley
Prelude
Gyan Riley, guitare
CD Stream of gratitude
TZADIKTZ 8078

Stream of gratitude
Stephen Sondheim
Sunday song set : Putting it together - pour guitare et baryton
Patrick Mason, baryton
David Starobin, guitare
BRIDGE BCD 9009 

New music with guitar
John Zorn
Hekhalot zutari
Julian Lage et Gyan Riley, guitares
CD Chesed The Book Beri ah
TZADIK  TZ5104

