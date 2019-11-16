Les Musiques américaines et la guitare

Générique :

Isaac Albeniz (1860-1909)

Cadiz, Rafael Andia , Guitare

Mandala MAN 5030

Programme

Bryce Dessner

_Haven, p_our 2 guitares et 2 pianos

Bryce Dessner, David Chalmin, guitare

Katia et Marielle Labèque, piano

Deutsche Grammophon 4818074

John Zorn

Sachel

Julian Lage, guitare aux cordes métalliques

Gyan Riley, guitare aux cordes nylon

CD Chesed The Book Beri ah

TZADIK TZ5104

John Zorn

Katanot

Julian Lage et John Zorn

TZ5104

Gyan Riley

Prelude

Gyan Riley, guitare

CD Stream of gratitude

TZADIKTZ 8078

Stephen Sondheim

Sunday song set : Putting it together - pour guitare et baryton

Patrick Mason, baryton

David Starobin, guitare

BRIDGE BCD 9009

John Zorn

Hekhalot zutari

Julian Lage et Gyan Riley, guitares

CD Chesed The Book Beri ah

TZADIK TZ5104

