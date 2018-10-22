La Guitare au Cinéma

Générique :

Isaac Albeniz

Cadiz

Rafael Andia , Guitare

Mandala MAN 5030

Howard ShoreLes infiltrés (The departed) : Billy s theme

Sharon Isbin, guitare

BOF / The Cinema of Martin Scorsese

Decca 5363891

Luigi Boccherini

Grave assai (from guitar quintet in d major "fandango" g448 )

Tali Roth, Guitare

BOF Vous allez rencontrer un bel et sombre inconnu

Milan 399 340-2

Wrembel StephaneBistro fada

Stephane Wrembel, guitare

BOF Minuit à Paris

MADISON GATE RECORDS EX1EBJO

Stanley MyersThe deerhunter cavatina

BOF The deer hunter and other thèmes

MILAN 73138-35939-2

Henri ManciniMoon River

Audrey Hepburn (voix)

BOF Breakfast at Tiffany's (Diamants sur Canapé)

Album / Audrey Hepburn : A touch of music

Milan CD399864-2

Juan SerranoiGorrión

BOF Vicky Cristina Barcelona

When I was a boy Biel Ballester trio

CD Sabor Flamenco

TELARC CD-85001

Big Brother

The Stephane Wrembel trio

TELARC CD-85001

Quelques perles sur Youtube :

Audrey Hepburn chante Moon River

Sharon Isbin joue à la Maison Blanche

Stephane Wrembel joue Big Brother

► Discographie de Sébastien LLinares