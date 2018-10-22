Guitare, guitares
Programmation musicale
Par Sébastien Llinares
le samedi de 12h30 à 13hMusique classique
Samedi 17 novembre 2018
La Guitare au Cinéma

Générique  :
Isaac Albeniz
Cadiz
Rafael Andia , Guitare  
Mandala MAN 5030

Howard ShoreLes infiltrés (The departed) : Billy s theme
Sharon Isbin, guitare
BOF / The Cinema of Martin Scorsese
Decca 5363891 

Luigi Boccherini
Grave assai (from guitar quintet in d major "fandango" g448 )
Tali Roth, Guitare
BOF Vous allez rencontrer un bel et sombre inconnu
Milan 399 340-2

Wrembel  StephaneBistro fada
Stephane Wrembel, guitare
BOF Minuit à Paris
MADISON GATE RECORDS EX1EBJO

Stanley MyersThe deerhunter cavatina
BOF The deer hunter and other thèmes
MILAN 73138-35939-2

Henri ManciniMoon River
Audrey Hepburn  (voix)
BOF Breakfast at Tiffany's (Diamants sur Canapé)
Album / Audrey Hepburn : A touch of music
Milan CD399864-2

Juan SerranoiGorrión
BOF  Vicky  Cristina Barcelona
When I was a boy Biel Ballester trio
CD Sabor Flamenco
TELARC  CD-85001

Big Brother
The Stephane Wrembel trio
TELARC  CD-85001

Quelques perles sur Youtube :

Discographie de Sébastien LLinares  

L'équipe de l'émission :
