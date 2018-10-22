La Guitare au Cinéma
Générique :
Isaac Albeniz
Cadiz
Rafael Andia , Guitare
Mandala MAN 5030
Howard ShoreLes infiltrés (The departed) : Billy s theme
Sharon Isbin, guitare
BOF / The Cinema of Martin Scorsese
Decca 5363891
Luigi Boccherini
Grave assai (from guitar quintet in d major "fandango" g448 )
Tali Roth, Guitare
BOF Vous allez rencontrer un bel et sombre inconnu
Milan 399 340-2
Wrembel StephaneBistro fada
Stephane Wrembel, guitare
BOF Minuit à Paris
MADISON GATE RECORDS EX1EBJO
Stanley MyersThe deerhunter cavatina
BOF The deer hunter and other thèmes
MILAN 73138-35939-2
Henri ManciniMoon River
Audrey Hepburn (voix)
BOF Breakfast at Tiffany's (Diamants sur Canapé)
Album / Audrey Hepburn : A touch of music
Milan CD399864-2
Juan SerranoiGorrión
BOF Vicky Cristina Barcelona
When I was a boy Biel Ballester trio
CD Sabor Flamenco
TELARC CD-85001
Big Brother
The Stephane Wrembel trio
TELARC CD-85001
Quelques perles sur Youtube :
- Audrey Hepburn chante Moon River
- Sharon Isbin joue à la Maison Blanche
- Stephane Wrembel joue Big Brother
► Discographie de Sébastien LLinares
- Sébastien LlinaresProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration