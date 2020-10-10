Guitare, guitares
Par Sébastien Llinares
le samedi de 12h30 à 13hMusique classique
Samedi 10 octobre 2020
30 min

Christopher Parkening

"Guitare ,Guitares "revient sur la superbe carrière de Christopher Parkening, le charismatique guitariste américain a séduit un large public grâce à son jeu clair et élégant.

Christopher Parkening
Guitarist Christopher Parkening hosted the Parkening International Guitar Competition at Pepperdine, © Carlos Chavez/Los Angeles Times

Générique :

Isaac Albeniz
Cadiz
Rafael Andia , guitare
Mandala MAN 5030

logo Guitare classique magazine
logo Guitare classique magazine

Une émission en partenariat avec le magazine Guitare Classique

Programmation

Andrew Yor
Jubilation
Christopher Parkening, guitare
Sony SK 62723

Angels' glory
Angels' glory, © SK 62723

Negro Spiritual
Sometimes I feel like a motherless child
Jubilant Sykes, voix
Christopher Parkening, guitare

Robert Mc Gimsey / arr. Jacqueline Hairston
Sweet Little Jesus Boy
Kathleen Battle, soprano
Christopher  Parkening, guitare
Sony SK 62723

Carlo Domeniconi
Koyunbaba
Christopher Parkening, guitare
Source Youtube /  Universal Music Group

Jack  Marshall
Essay for guitar, pour guitare acoustique et orchestre (extr.) : Andante tranquillo
Christopher Parkening, guitare
London Symphony Orchestra
Elmer Bernstein, dir.
Angel 568592

Recital : Christopher Parkening
Recital : Christopher Parkening, © ANGEL 568592

Elmer Bernstein
Concerto pour guitare acoustique (For two Christopher) extr. : Celebration
Christopher Parkening, guitare
London Symphony Orchestra
Elmer Bernstein, dir.
Angel 568592

Jean Sébastien Bach
Cantata Wir danken dir... BWV 29
Christopher Parkening , guitare
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra
Paul Shure, dir.
Angel Records (1982)

Actualité à venir

Concert Solidaire Unisson, le samedi 17 octobre à 20h à l'Opéra Comique de Paris

Récital Sébastien LLINARES jeudi 22 octobre 2020 à 20h30

et par ailleurs :

Retrouvez Sébastien LLinarès  sur les réseaux sociaux  ► Guitare, guitares

