Christopher Parkening
"Guitare ,Guitares "revient sur la superbe carrière de Christopher Parkening, le charismatique guitariste américain a séduit un large public grâce à son jeu clair et élégant.
Programmation
Andrew Yor
Jubilation
Christopher Parkening, guitare
Sony SK 62723
Negro Spiritual
Sometimes I feel like a motherless child
Jubilant Sykes, voix
Christopher Parkening, guitare
Robert Mc Gimsey / arr. Jacqueline Hairston
Sweet Little Jesus Boy
Kathleen Battle, soprano
Christopher Parkening, guitare
Sony SK 62723
Carlo Domeniconi
Koyunbaba
Christopher Parkening, guitare
Source Youtube / Universal Music Group
Jack Marshall
Essay for guitar, pour guitare acoustique et orchestre (extr.) : Andante tranquillo
Christopher Parkening, guitare
London Symphony Orchestra
Elmer Bernstein, dir.
Angel 568592
Elmer Bernstein
Concerto pour guitare acoustique (For two Christopher) extr. : Celebration
Christopher Parkening, guitare
London Symphony Orchestra
Elmer Bernstein, dir.
Angel 568592
Jean Sébastien Bach
Cantata Wir danken dir... BWV 29
Christopher Parkening , guitare
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra
Paul Shure, dir.
Angel Records (1982)
