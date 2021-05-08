Guitare, guitares
Par Sébastien Llinares
le samedi de 12h30 à 13hMusique classique
Samedi 8 mai 2021
30 min

Catalogue de Bach des suites pour luth avec Hopkinson Smith et John Williams

Nous allons piocher dans le catalogue de Jean-Sébastien Bach, des suites pour luth. On s'intéressera notamment aux préludes en écoutant différentes versions avec plusieurs interprètes sur différents instruments notamment avec Hopkinson Smith et John Williams.

Hopkinson Smith / John Williams, © Philippe Gontier / www.johnwilliamsguitarnotes.com

Générique > Isaac Albéniz (1860-1909) : Cadiz par Rafael Andia, guitare [Mandala MAN 5030]

Une émission en partenariat avec le magazine Guitare Classique

Programme

Jean-Sébastien Bach

Prélude en ut mineur BWV 999 - arrangement pour guitare
John Williams, guitare
[John Williams the guitarist : The complete Columbia album collection / John Williams plays Bach - Sony Classical 88843092942-20-21]

Partita pour luth n°3 en Mi Majeur BWV 1006 : Preludio Hopkinson Smith, théorbe
[Sonates et partitas BWV 1001 à 1006- Astrée E 8678]

Suite en mi mineur BWV 996 : Prélude - arrangement pour guitare John Williams, guitare
[John Williams the guitarist : The complete Columbia album collection / John Williams plays Bach - Sony Classical 88843092942-20-21]

Partita en ut mineur BWV 997 : 1. Prélude - arrangement pour luth Evangelina Mascardi, luth
[Bach et Weiss : œuvres pour luth - ORF Osterreichischer Rundfunk CD345]

Prélude fugue et allegro en Mi bémol Majeur BWV 998 : Prélude Ricardo Gallén, luth[Intégrale des œuvres pour luth - Sunnyside communications SSCO 1348]

_Suite pour luth en sol mineur BWV 995 : 1. Pré_lude
Jadran Duncumb, luth
[Jean-Sébastien Bach : Oeuvres pour luth - Audax records ADX13728D] 

Suite n°4 en Mi bémol Majeur BWV 1010 : 1. Prélude - pour théorbe
Hopkinson Smith, théorbe
[Jean-Sébastien Bach : Suites pour violoncelle n°4 à 6 interprétées au théorbe – Naïve E8938]

