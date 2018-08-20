Autour de Bruno Helstroffer
Générique :
Isaac AlbenizCadiz Rafael Andia , Guitare
Pages célèbres ou inconnues
Mandala MAN 5030
Alessandro Piccinini
Partite variate sopra quest’aria francese detta l’alemana - pour théorbe
Bruno Helstroffer
Calling the Muse
ALPHA 219936
Alessandro Piccinini
Corrente VI sopra l’alemana - pour théorbe
Bruno Helstroffer
Calling the Muse
ALPHA 219936
Bellerofonte Castaldi
Arpeggiata a mio modo - pour théorbe
Bruno Helstroffer
Calling the Muse
ALPHA 219936
J.S Bach
Gavottes BWV995 en sol min.
Oeuvres pour Luth
AS productions
Jim Hall
Big Blues
Jim Hall, guitare
Charlie Haden, contrebasse
Impulse
Johann Hieronymus Kapsberger
Toccata undicessima - pour théorbe
Bruno Helstroffer
Calling the Muse
ALPHA 219936
Bruno Helstroffer
Vos luths - pour théorbe
Bruno Helstroffer
Calling the Muse
ALPHA 219936
