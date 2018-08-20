Guitare, guitares
Programmation musicale
Par Sébastien Llinares
le samedi de 12h30 à 13h
Samedi 15 septembre 2018
30 min

Autour de Bruno Helstroffer

Générique  :
Isaac AlbenizCadiz Rafael Andia , Guitare
Pages célèbres ou inconnues
Mandala MAN 5030

♪ Programme musical

Alessandro Piccinini

Partite variate sopra quest’aria francese   detta l’alemana - pour théorbe

Bruno Helstroffer       

Calling the Muse

ALPHA 219936

Alessandro Piccinini 

Corrente VI sopra l’alemana - pour théorbe         

Bruno Helstroffer       

Calling the Muse

ALPHA 219936

Bellerofonte Castaldi 

Arpeggiata a mio modo - pour théorbe         

Bruno Helstroffer       

Calling the Muse

ALPHA 219936

J.S Bach

Gavottes BWV995 en sol min.

Oeuvres pour Luth

Claire Antonini 

AS productions

Jim Hall

Big Blues

Jim Hall, guitare

Charlie Haden, contrebasse

Impulse

Johann Hieronymus Kapsberger

Toccata undicessima - pour théorbe         

Bruno Helstroffer       

Calling the Muse

ALPHA 219936

Bruno Helstroffer 

Vos luths - pour théorbe    

Bruno Helstroffer       

Calling the Muse

ALPHA 219936

L'équipe de l'émission :
30 min
