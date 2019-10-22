Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Mardi 22 octobre 2019
Zubin Mehta, chef d'orchestre (2/5)
La programmation musicale :
- 10h31George Gershwincompositeur
He loves and she lovesZubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Gary Graffman : PianoAlbum Bof / Manhattan Label Fm Productions (FM,MK 36020) Année 1979
- 10h33George Gershwincompositeur
Bronco bustersZubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Gary Graffman : PianoAlbum Bof / Manhattan Label Fm Productions (FM,MK 36020) Année 1979
- 10h35Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Glorification de l'élue
- 10h37Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Evocation des ancêtresZubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkAlbum Zubin Metha : The Complete Columbia Album Collection / Cd 6 Label Sony Classical (M 34557) Année 2019
- 10h38Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Action rituelle des ancêtresZubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkAlbum Zubin Metha : The Complete Columbia Album Collection / Cd 6 Label Sony Classical (M 34557) Année 2019
- 10h41Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Danse sacraleZubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkAlbum Zubin Metha : The Complete Columbia Album Collection / Cd 6 Label Sony Classical (M 34557)
- 10h46Agustin Laracompositeur
Granada - pour ténor et orchestreZubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Placido Domingo : TénorAlbum Domingo At The Philharmonic Label Cbs (MK44942)
- 10h50Edouard Lalocompositeur
Symphonie espagnole en ré min op 21 : 5. Rondo. Allegro - pour violon et orchestreZubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Los Angeles, Pinchas Zukerman : ViolonAlbum Zubin Metha : The Complete Columbia Album Collection / Cd 9 Label Sony Classical (M 35132) Année 2019
