Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Mardi 22 octobre 2019
28 min

Zubin Mehta, chef d'orchestre (2/5)

Zubin Mehta, chef d'orchestre (2/5)
Zubin Mehta - The Complete Columbia Album Collection, © Sony Classical
La programmation musicale :
  • 10h31
    He loves and she loves - GARY GRAFFMAN
    George Gershwincompositeur

    He loves and she loves

    Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Gary Graffman : Piano
    Album Bof / Manhattan Label Fm Productions (FM,MK 36020) Année 1979
  • 10h33
    Bronco Busters - ZUBIN MEHTA
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Bronco busters

    Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Gary Graffman : Piano
    Album Bof / Manhattan Label Fm Productions (FM,MK 36020) Année 1979
  • 10h35
    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Glorification de l'élue - ZUBIN MEHTA
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Glorification de l'élue

  • 10h37
    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Evocation des ancêtres
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Evocation des ancêtres

    Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York
    Album Zubin Metha : The Complete Columbia Album Collection / Cd 6 Label Sony Classical (M 34557) Année 2019
  • 10h38
    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Action rituelle des ancêtres
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Action rituelle des ancêtres

    Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York
    Album Zubin Metha : The Complete Columbia Album Collection / Cd 6 Label Sony Classical (M 34557) Année 2019
  • 10h41
    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Danse sacrale
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Danse sacrale

    Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York
    Album Zubin Metha : The Complete Columbia Album Collection / Cd 6 Label Sony Classical (M 34557)
  • 10h46
    Granada - pour ténor et orchestre - PLACIDO DOMINGO
    Agustin Laracompositeur

    Granada - pour ténor et orchestre

    Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Placido Domingo : Ténor
    Album Domingo At The Philharmonic Label Cbs (MK44942)
  • 10h50
    Symphonie espagnole en ré min op 21 : 5. Rondo. Allegro - pour violon et orchestre - PINCHAS ZUKERMAN
    Edouard Lalocompositeur

    Symphonie espagnole en ré min op 21 : 5. Rondo. Allegro - pour violon et orchestre

    Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Los Angeles, Pinchas Zukerman : Violon
    Album Zubin Metha : The Complete Columbia Album Collection / Cd 9 Label Sony Classical (M 35132) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 21 octobre 2019
28 min
Zubin Mehta, chef d'orchestre (1/5)
émission suivante
mercredi 23 octobre 2019
28 min
Zubin Mehta, chef d'orchestre (3/5)