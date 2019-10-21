Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 21 octobre 2019
Zubin Mehta, chef d'orchestre (1/5)
La programmation musicale :
- 10h30Modeste Moussorgskicompositeur
Tableaux d'une exposition : 5. Ballet des petits poussins dans leurs coquesZubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkAlbum Zubin Metha : The Complete Columbia Album Collection / Cd 12 Label Sony Classical (M 35165) Année 2019
- 10h33Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Concerto n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : Allegretto grazioso - pour piano et orchestreZubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Daniel Barenboim : PianoAlbum Zubin Mehta Dirige Brahms / Cd 6 Label Sony Classical (88875123012/6) Année 2016
- 10h43Anton Dvorakcompositeur
Nature vie et amour : Carnaval op 92 B 169Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkAlbum Midori Et Zubin Mehta Interprète Anton Dvorak Label Sony (88875183402-2) Année 2016
- 10h50Richard Wagnercompositeur
Le vaisseau fantome : Johohoe traft ihr das Schiff im meere an (Acte II) air de sentaZubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Montserrat CaballeAlbum Richard Wagner : Extraits D'opéras / Caballé Label Cbs (CBS CD 37 294) Année 1983
