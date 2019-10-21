Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Lundi 21 octobre 2019
28 min

Zubin Mehta, chef d'orchestre (1/5)

Zubin Mehta, chef d'orchestre (1/5)
Zubin Mehta - The Complete Columbia Album Collection, © Sony Classical
La programmation musicale :
  • 10h30
    Tableaux d'une exposition : 5. Ballet des petits poussins dans leurs coques
    Modeste Moussorgskicompositeur

    Tableaux d'une exposition : 5. Ballet des petits poussins dans leurs coques

    Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York
    Album Zubin Metha : The Complete Columbia Album Collection / Cd 12 Label Sony Classical (M 35165) Année 2019
  • 10h33
    Concerto n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : Allegretto grazioso - pour piano et orchestre - DANIEL BARENBOIM
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Concerto n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : Allegretto grazioso - pour piano et orchestre

    Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Daniel Barenboim : Piano
    Album Zubin Mehta Dirige Brahms / Cd 6 Label Sony Classical (88875123012/6) Année 2016
  • 10h43
    Nature vie et amour : Carnaval op 92 B 169
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    Nature vie et amour : Carnaval op 92 B 169

    Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York
    Album Midori Et Zubin Mehta Interprète Anton Dvorak Label Sony (88875183402-2) Année 2016
  • 10h50
    Le vaisseau fantome : Johohoe traft ihr das Schiff im meere an (Acte II) air de senta - ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE NEW YORK
    Richard Wagnercompositeur

    Le vaisseau fantome : Johohoe traft ihr das Schiff im meere an (Acte II) air de senta

    Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Montserrat Caballe
    Album Richard Wagner : Extraits D'opéras / Caballé Label Cbs (CBS CD 37 294) Année 1983
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 18 octobre 2019
28 min
Zefiro, ensemble instrumental (5/5)
émission suivante
mardi 22 octobre 2019
28 min
Zubin Mehta, chef d'orchestre (2/5)