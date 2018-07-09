Sol Gabetta
On connaît beaucoup mieux Sol Gabetta dans d’autres pays, comme l’Allemagne ou la Suisse où elle enseigne, qu’en France. Pourtant, partout où on l’entend, son jeu fait la différence, toujours par sa justesse, l’intelligence de ses cadences, son implacable énergie rythmique.
Programmation musicale
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Arianna in Creta HWV 32 : Son qual stanco pellegrino (Alceste)
Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Andres Gabetta, violon et direction
Capella Gabetta
Cecilia & Sol : Dolce duello
DECCA
Tomaso Albinoni
Il nascimento dell aurora : Aure andate e baciate (Zefiro)
Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Andres Gabetta, violon et direction
Capella Gabetta Cecilia & Sol : Dolce duello
DECCA
Pëteris Vasks
Musique du soir - version pour violoncelle et orgue
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Irene Timacheff-Gabetta, orgue
Pëteris Vasks : Presence
SONY
Robert Schumann
3 Phantasiestücke op 73 : Phantasiestück op 73 n°1
Hélène Grimaud, piano
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Hélène Grimaud et Sol Gabetta interprètent des oeuvres pour piano et violoncelle
DGG
Dimitri Chostakovitch
Sonate en ré min op 40 : Allegro
Hélène Grimaud, piano
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Hélène Grimaud et Sol Gabetta interprètent des oeuvres pour piano et violoncelle
DGG
Dimitri Chostakovitch Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 107 : Allegretto et Allegro con moto
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Orchestre Philharmonique de Munich Lorin Maazel, direction
Sol Gabetta interprète Chostakovitch et Rachmaninov
SONY CLASSICAL
Serge Rachmaninov
Sonate en sol min op 19 : Allegro scherzando
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Olga Kern, piano
Sol Gabetta interprète Chostakovitch et Rachmaninov
SONY CLASSICAL
