Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Programmation musicale
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 11h à 12hMusique classique
Mercredi 1 août 2018
1h

Sol Gabetta

On connaît beaucoup mieux Sol Gabetta dans d’autres pays, comme l’Allemagne ou la Suisse où elle enseigne, qu’en France. Pourtant, partout où on l’entend, son jeu fait la différence, toujours par sa justesse, l’intelligence de ses cadences, son implacable énergie rythmique.

Sol Gabetta
Sol Gabetta, © Marco Borggreve

Programmation musicale

Georg Friedrich Haendel
Arianna in Creta HWV 32 : Son qual stanco pellegrino (Alceste)
Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Andres Gabetta, violon et direction
Capella Gabetta
Cecilia & Sol : Dolce duello
DECCA

Tomaso Albinoni
Il nascimento dell aurora : Aure andate e baciate (Zefiro)
Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano  
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle  
Andres Gabetta, violon et direction  
Capella Gabetta Cecilia & Sol : Dolce duello
DECCA

Pëteris Vasks
Musique du soir - version pour violoncelle et orgue
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Irene Timacheff-Gabetta, orgue
Pëteris Vasks : Presence
SONY

Robert Schumann
3 Phantasiestücke op 73 : Phantasiestück op 73 n°1
Hélène Grimaud, piano
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Hélène Grimaud et Sol Gabetta interprètent des oeuvres pour piano et violoncelle
DGG

Dimitri Chostakovitch
Sonate en ré min op 40 : Allegro
Hélène Grimaud, piano  
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Hélène Grimaud et Sol Gabetta interprètent des oeuvres pour piano et violoncelle
DGG

Dimitri Chostakovitch Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 107 : Allegretto et Allegro con moto
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Orchestre Philharmonique de Munich      Lorin Maazel, direction
Sol Gabetta interprète Chostakovitch et Rachmaninov
SONY CLASSICAL

Serge Rachmaninov
Sonate en sol min op 19 : Allegro scherzando
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Olga Kern, piano
Sol Gabetta interprète Chostakovitch et Rachmaninov
SONY CLASSICAL

(Ré)écoutez "Le Grand Entretien" de Judith Chaine avec Sol Gabetta sur France musique en avril dernier

