Programmation musicale
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 8 mars 2021
27 min

Michael Rabin, violoniste (1/5)

Né en 1936, Micheal Rabin est un grand violoniste américain d’origine roumaine. Après des débuts prodigieux, sa carrière le mène aux États-Unis, eu Europe et en Isarël. Il sera sujet à un accident lié à des troubles neurologiques qui affecteront sa carrière professionnelle, et décèdera à 35 ans.

Le violoniste Michael Rabin, © DR
La programmation musicale :
  • 10h32
    24 Caprices pour violon op 1 MS 25 : 1. Andante en Mi Maj - MICHAEL RABIN
    Niccolo Paganinicompositeur

    24 Caprices pour violon op 1 MS 25 : 1. Andante en Mi Maj

    Michael Rabin : Violon
    Album The art of Michael Rabin / CD 01 Label Scribendum (SC825/1) Année 2020
  • 10h34
    Concerto pour violon n°1 en Ré Maj op 6 : 3. Rondo. Allegro spirituoso - MICHAEL RABIN
    Niccolo Paganinicompositeur

    Concerto pour violon n°1 en Ré Maj op 6 : 3. Rondo. Allegro spirituoso

    Lovro Von Matacic : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Michael Rabin : Violon
    Album The art of Michael Rabin / CD 06 Label Scribendum (SC825/6) Année 2020
  • 10h41
    Introduction et rondo capriccioso pour violon et orchestre en la min op 28 - MICHAEL RABIN
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Introduction et rondo capriccioso pour violon et orchestre en la min op 28

    Felix Slatkin : chef d'orchestre, Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra, Michael Rabin : Violon
    Album The art of Michael Rabin / CD 03 Label Scribendum (SC825/3) Année 2020
  • 10h51
    Thaïs : Méditation (Acte II) - pour violon et orchestre - MICHAEL RABIN
    Jules Massenetcompositeur

    Thaïs : Méditation (Acte II) - pour violon et orchestre

    Felix Slatkin : chef d'orchestre, Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra, Michael Rabin : Violon
    Album The art of Michael Rabin / CD 03 Label Scribendum (SC825/3) Année 2020
