Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 8 mars 2021
Michael Rabin, violoniste (1/5)
Né en 1936, Micheal Rabin est un grand violoniste américain d’origine roumaine. Après des débuts prodigieux, sa carrière le mène aux États-Unis, eu Europe et en Isarël. Il sera sujet à un accident lié à des troubles neurologiques qui affecteront sa carrière professionnelle, et décèdera à 35 ans.
La programmation musicale :
- 10h32Niccolo Paganinicompositeur
24 Caprices pour violon op 1 MS 25 : 1. Andante en Mi MajMichael Rabin : ViolonAlbum The art of Michael Rabin / CD 01 Label Scribendum (SC825/1) Année 2020
- 10h34Niccolo Paganinicompositeur
Concerto pour violon n°1 en Ré Maj op 6 : 3. Rondo. Allegro spirituosoLovro Von Matacic : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Michael Rabin : ViolonAlbum The art of Michael Rabin / CD 06 Label Scribendum (SC825/6) Année 2020
- 10h41Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Introduction et rondo capriccioso pour violon et orchestre en la min op 28Felix Slatkin : chef d'orchestre, Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra, Michael Rabin : ViolonAlbum The art of Michael Rabin / CD 03 Label Scribendum (SC825/3) Année 2020
- 10h51Jules Massenetcompositeur
Thaïs : Méditation (Acte II) - pour violon et orchestreFelix Slatkin : chef d'orchestre, Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra, Michael Rabin : ViolonAlbum The art of Michael Rabin / CD 03 Label Scribendum (SC825/3) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 5 mars 2021
émission suivantemardi 9 mars 2021