Mardi 13 août 2019
André Previn, sur le podium avec Pierre Monteux (2/5)
Une heure pour écouter des enregistrements d'André Previn en parallèle à ceux de son maître Pierre Monteux dans la musique de Debussy, Brahms, Vaughan Williams et Mozart).
La programmation musicale :
- 11h01CLAUDE DEBUSSYcompositeur
Nocturnes L 91 : FêtesANDRE PREVIN : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRESAlbum André Previn Dirige Claude Debussy Label Emi (7470282)
- 11h09CLAUDE DEBUSSYcompositeur
3 nocturnes L 91 : Nuages - pour orchestrePIERRE MONTEUX : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE BOSTONAlbum Album Debussy / Le Compositeur Et Ses Interprètes Label Aeon (AECD 1215)
- 11h17LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVENcompositeur
Symphonie n°8 en Fa Maj op 93 : Allegretto scherzandoPIERRE MONTEUX : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE SAN FRANCISCOAlbum Pierre Monteux : The Complete Rca Album Collection Cd 25 Label Sony Classical Année 2014
- 11h20LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVENcompositeur
Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : PrestoANDRE PREVIN : chef d'orchestre, ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRAAlbum André Previn Dirige Ludwig Van Beethoven Label Rca Année 1988
- 11h30JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur
Concerto en Re Maj op 77 - pour violon et orchestre : Allegro giocoso, ma non troppo vivacePIERRE MONTEUX : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRESAlbum Concerto De Violons Label Rca Année 1988
- 11h45RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMScompositeur
Fantaisie sur un theme de Thomas TallisPIERRE MONTEUX : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE BOSTONAlbum Centenaire De L'orchestre Symphonique De Boston Vol 1 Label Boston Symphony Orchestra
André Previn (3/5)
