Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Mardi 13 août 2019
59 min

André Previn, sur le podium avec Pierre Monteux (2/5)

Une heure pour écouter des enregistrements d'André Previn en parallèle à ceux de son maître Pierre Monteux dans la musique de Debussy, Brahms, Vaughan Williams et Mozart).

André Previn, sur le podium avec Pierre Monteux (2/5)
Pierre Monteux au Carnegie Hall (par J. Siegelman) / André Previn (Ben Martin), © Getty

Programmation musicale

La programmation musicale :
  • 11h01
    Nocturnes L 91 : Fêtes
    CLAUDE DEBUSSYcompositeur

    ANDRE PREVIN : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES
    Album André Previn Dirige Claude Debussy Label Emi (7470282)
  • 11h09
    3 nocturnes L 91 : Nuages - pour orchestre
    CLAUDE DEBUSSYcompositeur

    PIERRE MONTEUX : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE BOSTON
    Album Album Debussy / Le Compositeur Et Ses Interprètes Label Aeon (AECD 1215)
  • 11h17
    Symphonie n°8 en Fa Maj op 93 : Allegretto scherzando
    LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVENcompositeur

    PIERRE MONTEUX : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE SAN FRANCISCO
    Album Pierre Monteux : The Complete Rca Album Collection Cd 25 Label Sony Classical Année 2014
  • 11h20
    Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : Presto
    LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVENcompositeur

    ANDRE PREVIN : chef d'orchestre, ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA
    Album André Previn Dirige Ludwig Van Beethoven Label Rca Année 1988
  • 11h30
    Concerto en Re Maj op 77 - pour violon et orchestre : Allegro giocoso, ma non troppo vivace - HENRYK SZERYNG
    JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur

    PIERRE MONTEUX : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES
    Album Concerto De Violons Label Rca Année 1988
  • 11h45
    Fantaisie sur un theme de Thomas Tallis
    RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMScompositeur

    PIERRE MONTEUX : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE BOSTON
    Album Centenaire De L'orchestre Symphonique De Boston Vol 1 Label Boston Symphony Orchestra
L'équipe de l'émission :
