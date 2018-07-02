Kiri Te Kanawa, comédies musicales et chansons populaires (4/5)

Programme

Victor Herbert

The Enchanteress : Art is calling for me

Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano

Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

Direction, Stephen Barlow

Decca

Leonard Bernstein

West side story : Tonight; I feel pretty

Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano

José Carrerras, ténor

Louise Edeiken, chant

Angelina Réaux, chant

Orchestre Philharmonique d’Israël

Direction, Leonard Bernstein

Deutsche Grammophon

Alberto Ginastera, arrangement Karl Jenkins

Cancion al arbol del olvido op. 3 n°2

Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano

Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

Direction, Karl Jenkins

EMI

Heitor Villa-Lobos

Bachianas brasileiras N°5

Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano

Lynn Harrel, violoncelle

Instrumental Ensemble

Direction, Jeffrey Tate

Decca

Joseph Canteloube

Chants d'Auvergne serie 1 : La pastoura als camps Chants d'auvergne serie 1 : Bailero Chants d'auvergne serie 2 : La bergere et le cavalier Chants d'auvergne serie 3 : Malheureux qui a une femme

Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano

Orchestre de Chambre anglais

Direction, Jeffrey Tate

Decca

Frederick Loewe

My fair lady : Wouldn’t it be lovely

Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano

Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

London Voices

Direction, John Mauceri

Decca

George Gershwin

Porgy and Bess : Summertime

George White's scandal of 1924 : Somebody loves me

Boy wanted : Primrose

The goldwyn follies : Love is here to stay

Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano

New Princess Theater Orchestra

New York Choral Artists

Direction, John Mac GlinnEMI