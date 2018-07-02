Kiri Te Kanawa, comédies musicales et chansons populaires (4/5)
Programme
Victor Herbert
The Enchanteress : Art is calling for me
Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Direction, Stephen Barlow
Decca
Leonard Bernstein
West side story : Tonight; I feel pretty
Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano
José Carrerras, ténor
Louise Edeiken, chant
Angelina Réaux, chant
Orchestre Philharmonique d’Israël
Direction, Leonard Bernstein
Deutsche Grammophon
Alberto Ginastera, arrangement Karl Jenkins
Cancion al arbol del olvido op. 3 n°2
Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Direction, Karl Jenkins
EMI
Heitor Villa-Lobos
Bachianas brasileiras N°5
Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano
Lynn Harrel, violoncelle
Instrumental Ensemble
Direction, Jeffrey Tate
Decca
Joseph Canteloube
Chants d'Auvergne serie 1 : La pastoura als camps Chants d'auvergne serie 1 : Bailero Chants d'auvergne serie 2 : La bergere et le cavalier Chants d'auvergne serie 3 : Malheureux qui a une femme
Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano
Orchestre de Chambre anglais
Direction, Jeffrey Tate
Decca
Frederick Loewe
My fair lady : Wouldn’t it be lovely
Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
London Voices
Direction, John Mauceri
Decca
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : Summertime
George White's scandal of 1924 : Somebody loves me
Boy wanted : Primrose
The goldwyn follies : Love is here to stay
Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano
New Princess Theater Orchestra
New York Choral Artists
Direction, John Mac GlinnEMI
- Charlotte Landru-ChandèsProduction
- Jean-Charles DiévalRéalisation