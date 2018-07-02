Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Programmation musicale
Par Producteurs en alternance
Jeudi 26 juillet 2018
Kiri Te Kanawa, comédies musicales et chansons populaires (4/5)

Kiri Te Kanawa, © Getty / Michael Le Poer Trench/Sygma

Victor Herbert
The Enchanteress : Art is calling for me
Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Direction, Stephen Barlow
Decca

Leonard Bernstein
West side story : Tonight; I feel pretty
Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano
José Carrerras, ténor
Louise Edeiken, chant
Angelina Réaux, chant
Orchestre Philharmonique d’Israël
Direction, Leonard Bernstein
Deutsche Grammophon

Alberto Ginastera, arrangement Karl Jenkins
Cancion al arbol del olvido op. 3 n°2
Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Direction, Karl Jenkins
EMI

Heitor Villa-Lobos
Bachianas brasileiras N°5
Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano
Lynn Harrel, violoncelle
Instrumental Ensemble
Direction, Jeffrey Tate
Decca

Joseph Canteloube
Chants d'Auvergne serie 1 : La pastoura als camps   Chants d'auvergne serie 1 : Bailero   Chants d'auvergne serie 2 : La bergere et le cavalier   Chants d'auvergne serie 3 : Malheureux qui a une femme
Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano
Orchestre de Chambre anglais
Direction, Jeffrey Tate
Decca

Frederick Loewe
My fair lady : Wouldn’t it be lovely
Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
London Voices
Direction, John Mauceri
Decca

George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : Summertime
George White's scandal of 1924 : Somebody loves me
Boy wanted : Primrose
The goldwyn follies : Love is here to stay
Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano
New Princess Theater Orchestra
New York Choral Artists
Direction, John Mac GlinnEMI

L'équipe de l'émission :
