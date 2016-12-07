Kathleen Battle dans Haendel et Mozart
Kathleen Battle fait l'objet d'un grand coffret chez Sony Classical qui nous offre l'intégrale de ses enregistrements sur le label. L'occasion de parcourir un large pan de sa discographie. Aujourd'hui, on l'écoute dans le répertoire liturgique de Haendel et Mozart.
Programmation musicale
♫ Georg Friedrich Haendel
« Rejoice greatly » - extrait du Messie
Kathleen Battle, soprano et orchestre
Robert Sadin, direction
Sony Classical
♫ Georg Friedrich Haendel
« Ne dolce dell'oblio » - Extrait de la cantate Pienseri notturni di Filli
Kathleen Battle, soprano
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flûte
Sony Classical
♫ Georg Friedrich Haendel
“Let the Bright Seraphim”
Kathleen Battle, soprano
Sony Classical
♫ Georg Friedrich Haendel
“Eternal Source of Light Divine”
Kathleen Battle, soprano
Wynton Marsalis, trompettiste
Orchestre de St Luke
John Nelson, direction
Sony Classical
♫ Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
« Alleluja » – Extrait du Exsultate, Jubilate
Kathleen Battle, soprano
Orchestre de St Luke
André Prévin direction
Sony Classical
♫ Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
« Laudate Dominum »
Kathleen Battle, soprano et orchestre
Robert Sadin, direction
Sony Classical
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction