Lundi 20 juillet 2020
Le chef d'orchestre Sir John Barbirolli (1/5)

François-Xavier Szymczak rend hommage toute cette semaine à Sir John Barbirolli, violoncelliste et chef d'orchestre disparu tout juste 50 ans, le 29 juillet 1970

John Barbirolli en 1970, © Getty / Hulton-Deutsch Collection CORBIS
La programmation musicale :
  • 11h01
    Pomp and circumstance op 39 : 1. Marche militaire en Ré Maj
    Edward Elgarcompositeur

    Pomp and circumstance op 39 : 1. Marche militaire en Ré Maj

    John Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra
    Album Edward Elgar : Pomp and circumstance marches etc. Label Emi (7695632) Année 1988
  • 11h09
    The broken melody - pour violoncelle et piano - JOHN BARBIROLLI
    Auguste Van Bienecompositeur

    The broken melody - pour violoncelle et piano

    John Barbirolli : Violoncelle, Rosa Barbirolli : Piano
    Album L'histoire du violoncelle en disque / Vol 2 Label Pearl (GEMMCDS998486) Année 1992
  • 11h10
    Concerto en Ré Maj op 77 : Allegro giocoso ma non troppo vivace - pour violon et orchestre - FRITZ KREISLER
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Concerto en Ré Maj op 77 : Allegro giocoso ma non troppo vivace - pour violon et orchestre

    John Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Fritz Kreisler : Violon
    Album Fritz Kreisler : Archive performances Label Biddulph Recordings (LAB 001/3) Année 1988
  • 11h20
    Symphonie n°5 en Mi bemol Maj op 82 : Allegro molto - un pochettino largamente
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    Symphonie n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 82 : Allegro molto - Un pochettino largamente

    John Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Hallé
    Album L'edition Sibelius : Oeuvres pour orchestre (intégrale) Label Emi (5672992)
  • 11h31
    Otello : Credo in un Dio crudel (Acte II) Iago - DIETRICH FISCHER-DIESKAU
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    Otello : Credo in un Dio crudel (Acte II) Iago

    John Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, New Philharmonia Orchestra, Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Baryton (voix), Iago
    Album Otello (intégrale) Label Emi (5652962) Année 1994
  • 11h37
    Concerto n°2 en fa min op 21 : Allegro vivace - ALFRED CORTOT
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°2 en fa min op 21 : 3. Allegro vivace

    John Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre non identifié, Alfred Cortot : Piano
    Album Alfred Cortot interprète Chopin / CD 13 Label Emi Classics (50999 704920 2 6) Année 2012
  • 11h46
    Symphonie n°2 en ut min : 4. Urlicht ( avec solistes et choeur mixte) - MARIA STADER
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur, Gustav Mahlerauteur

    Symphonie n°2 en ut min : 4. Urlicht ( avec solistes et choeur mixte)

    John Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Choeur De La Cathedrale Sainte-Hedwige De Berlin, Maria Stader : Soprano, Janet Baker : Mezzo-soprano, Friedrich Gottlieb Klopstock : auteur
    Album John Barbirolli dirige la symphonie n°2 de Mahler Label Testament (SBT2 1320) Année 2017
  • 11h49
    Carmen - Pot-pourri orchestral
    Georges Bizetcompositeur

    Carmen - Pot-pourri orchestral

    John Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden
    Album Sir John Barbirolli : The complete Warner recordings / CD 2 Label Warner Classics (0190295386085/2) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
