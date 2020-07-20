Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 11h à 12hMusique classique
Lundi 20 juillet 2020
Le chef d'orchestre Sir John Barbirolli (1/5)
François-Xavier Szymczak rend hommage toute cette semaine à Sir John Barbirolli, violoncelliste et chef d'orchestre disparu tout juste 50 ans, le 29 juillet 1970
La programmation musicale :
- 11h01Edward Elgarcompositeur
Pomp and circumstance op 39 : 1. Marche militaire en Ré MajJohn Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia OrchestraAlbum Edward Elgar : Pomp and circumstance marches etc. Label Emi (7695632) Année 1988
- 11h09Auguste Van Bienecompositeur
The broken melody - pour violoncelle et pianoJohn Barbirolli : Violoncelle, Rosa Barbirolli : PianoAlbum L'histoire du violoncelle en disque / Vol 2 Label Pearl (GEMMCDS998486) Année 1992
- 11h10Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Concerto en Ré Maj op 77 : Allegro giocoso ma non troppo vivace - pour violon et orchestreJohn Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Fritz Kreisler : ViolonAlbum Fritz Kreisler : Archive performances Label Biddulph Recordings (LAB 001/3) Année 1988
- 11h20Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
Symphonie n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 82 : Allegro molto - Un pochettino largamenteJohn Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre HalléAlbum L'edition Sibelius : Oeuvres pour orchestre (intégrale) Label Emi (5672992)
- 11h31Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
Otello : Credo in un Dio crudel (Acte II) IagoJohn Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, New Philharmonia Orchestra, Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Baryton (voix), IagoAlbum Otello (intégrale) Label Emi (5652962) Année 1994
- 11h37Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°2 en fa min op 21 : 3. Allegro vivaceJohn Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre non identifié, Alfred Cortot : PianoAlbum Alfred Cortot interprète Chopin / CD 13 Label Emi Classics (50999 704920 2 6) Année 2012
- 11h46Gustav Mahlercompositeur, Gustav Mahlerauteur
Symphonie n°2 en ut min : 4. Urlicht ( avec solistes et choeur mixte)John Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Choeur De La Cathedrale Sainte-Hedwige De Berlin, Maria Stader : Soprano, Janet Baker : Mezzo-soprano, Friedrich Gottlieb Klopstock : auteurAlbum John Barbirolli dirige la symphonie n°2 de Mahler Label Testament (SBT2 1320) Année 2017
- 11h49Georges Bizetcompositeur
Carmen - Pot-pourri orchestralJohn Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent GardenAlbum Sir John Barbirolli : The complete Warner recordings / CD 2 Label Warner Classics (0190295386085/2) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Benjamin HuRéalisation
- Soizic NoëlCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 17 juillet 2020
émission suivantemardi 21 juillet 2020