Vendredi 4 janvier 2019
Leonard Bernstein et l'ONF (5/5)
Bernstein complete works chez DG
- 5. Musicals
Leonard Bernstein
On the town : On the town : New York New York (Acte I) Ozzie Chip Gabey
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Michael Tilson Thomas, direction
Leonard Bernstein
Peter Pan : Tinkerbell sick tink lives ; Captain Hook's soliloquy
Daniel Narducci, voix
Amber Chamber Chorus & Orchestra
Alexander Frey, direction
Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful Town : Conga ; Wrong note rag
Rosalind Russel, voix
Orchestre et Choeur
Lehman Engel, direction
Leonard Bernstein
A White House Cantata : Duet for one (Part II)
June Anderon, soprano ; Thomas Hampson, baryton
London Voices
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Kent Nagano, direction
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Martine MonyCollaboration
