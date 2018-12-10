Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Vendredi 4 janvier 2019
28 min

Leonard Bernstein et l'ONF (5/5)

Leonard Bernstein et l'ONF (5/5)
Le compositeur américain Leonard Bernstein, © Getty / Jean Pimentel / Sygma

Bernstein complete works chez DG 

  • 5. Musicals
On the town (intégrale) DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
On the town (intégrale) DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON

Leonard Bernstein
On the town : On the town : New York New York (Acte I) Ozzie Chip Gabey
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Michael Tilson Thomas, direction 

Peter Pan KOCH INTERNATIONAL CLASSICS
Peter Pan KOCH INTERNATIONAL CLASSICS

Leonard Bernstein
Peter Pan : Tinkerbell sick tink lives ; Captain Hook's soliloquy
Daniel Narducci, voix
Amber Chamber Chorus & Orchestra
Alexander Frey, direction 

Wonderful Town (Television Cast Recording (1958)) DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
Wonderful Town (Television Cast Recording (1958)) DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON

Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful Town : Conga ; Wrong note rag
Rosalind Russel, voix
Orchestre et Choeur
Lehman Engel, direction 

A White House Cantata (intégrale) DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
A White House Cantata (intégrale) DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON

Leonard Bernstein
A White House Cantata : Duet for one (Part II)
June Anderon, soprano ; Thomas Hampson, baryton
London Voices
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Kent Nagano, direction 

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 3 janvier 2019
28 min
Leonard Bernstein et l'ONF (4/5)
émission suivante
lundi 7 janvier 2019
28 min
Café Zimmermann (1/5)