Leonard Bernstein et l'ONF (5/5)

Bernstein complete works chez DG

5. Musicals

Leonard Bernstein

On the town : On the town : New York New York (Acte I) Ozzie Chip Gabey

Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

Michael Tilson Thomas, direction

Leonard Bernstein

Peter Pan : Tinkerbell sick tink lives ; Captain Hook's soliloquy

Daniel Narducci, voix

Amber Chamber Chorus & Orchestra

Alexander Frey, direction

Leonard Bernstein

Wonderful Town : Conga ; Wrong note rag

Rosalind Russel, voix

Orchestre et Choeur

Lehman Engel, direction

Leonard Bernstein

A White House Cantata : Duet for one (Part II)

June Anderon, soprano ; Thomas Hampson, baryton

London Voices

Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

Kent Nagano, direction