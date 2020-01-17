Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Vendredi 17 janvier 2020
28 min

Le pianiste Raymond Lewenthal (3/3)

Raymond Lewenthal (Youtube)

Raymond Lewenthal - The Complete RCA and Columbia Album Collection
Charles-Valentin Alkan
Barcarolle opus 65/6
Charles-Valentin Alkan
Sonatine opus 61 : 1er mouvement
Anton Rubinstein
Concerto n°4 opus 70 : 1er mouvement
  • 10h31
    Recueil de chants n°3 op 65 : Barcarolle en sol min op 65 n°6 - pour piano - RAYMOND LEWENTHAL
    Charles Valentin Alkancompositeur

    Recueil de chants n°3 op 65 : Barcarolle en sol min op 65 n°6 - pour piano

    Raymond Lewenthal : Piano
    Album Raymond Lewenthal : The complete RCA album collection / CD 1 Label Rca (19075853642/1) Année 2019
  • 10h35
    Sonatine pour piano en la min op 61 : 1. Allegro vivace - RAYMOND LEWENTHAL
    Charles Valentin Alkancompositeur

    Sonatine pour piano en la min op 61 : 1. Allegro vivace

    Raymond Lewenthal : Piano
    Album Raymond Lewenthal : The complete RCA album collection / CD 5 Label Rca (19075853642/5) Année 2019
  • 10h40
    Marcia funebre sulla morte d'un papagallo - pour choeur 3 hautbois et basson - RAYMOND LEWENTHAL
    Charles Valentin Alkancompositeur

    Marcia funebre sulla morte d'un papagallo - pour choeur 3 hautbois et basson

    Metropolitain Opera Studio : compositeur, Raymond Lewenthal : chef d'orchestre, Raymond Lewenthal : Piano, Alfred Genovese : Hautbois, Leonard Arner : Hautbois, Henry Schuman : Hautbois, Loren Glickman : Basson
    Album Raymond Lewenthal : The complete RCA album collection / CD 5 Label Rca (19075853642/5) Année 2019
  • 10h46
    Concerto pour piano n°4 en ré min op 70 : 1. Moderato assai - RAYMOND LEWENTHAL
    Anton Rubinsteincompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°4 en ré min op 70 : 1. Moderato assai

    Eleazar De Carvalho : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Simphonique De Londres, Raymond Lewenthal : Piano
    Album Raymond Lewenthal : The complete RCA album collection / CD 4 Label Rca (19075853642/4) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
