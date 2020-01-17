Programmation musicale
Vendredi 17 janvier 2020
Le pianiste Raymond Lewenthal (3/3)
Charles-Valentin Alkan
Barcarolle opus 65/6
Raymond Lewenthal
Charles-Valentin Alkan
Sonatine opus 61 : 1er mouvement
Metropolitan Opera Studio, Raymond Lewenthal
Anton Rubinstein
Concerto n°4 opus 70 : 1er mouvement
Raymond Lewenthal, LSO, Eleazar de Carvalho
- 10h31Charles Valentin Alkancompositeur
Recueil de chants n°3 op 65 : Barcarolle en sol min op 65 n°6 - pour pianoRaymond Lewenthal : PianoAlbum Raymond Lewenthal : The complete RCA album collection / CD 1 Label Rca (19075853642/1) Année 2019
- 10h35Charles Valentin Alkancompositeur
Sonatine pour piano en la min op 61 : 1. Allegro vivaceRaymond Lewenthal : PianoAlbum Raymond Lewenthal : The complete RCA album collection / CD 5 Label Rca (19075853642/5) Année 2019
- 10h40Charles Valentin Alkancompositeur
Marcia funebre sulla morte d'un papagallo - pour choeur 3 hautbois et bassonMetropolitain Opera Studio : compositeur, Raymond Lewenthal : chef d'orchestre, Raymond Lewenthal : Piano, Alfred Genovese : Hautbois, Leonard Arner : Hautbois, Henry Schuman : Hautbois, Loren Glickman : BassonAlbum Raymond Lewenthal : The complete RCA album collection / CD 5 Label Rca (19075853642/5) Année 2019
- 10h46Anton Rubinsteincompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°4 en ré min op 70 : 1. Moderato assaiEleazar De Carvalho : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Simphonique De Londres, Raymond Lewenthal : PianoAlbum Raymond Lewenthal : The complete RCA album collection / CD 4 Label Rca (19075853642/4) Année 2019
