Programmation musicale
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 16 janvier 2020
28 min

Le pianiste Raymond Lewenthal (2/3)

Raymond Lewenthal (Youtube)

Programmation musicale

Raymond Lewenthal - The Complete RCA and Columbia Album Collection
Adolph von Henselt
Concerto opus 16 : Final
Raymond Lewenthal, LSO, Charles Mackerras

Alexandre Scriabine
Préludes opus 11 : n°1 à 5
Raymond Lewenthal

Xaver Sharwenka
Concerto n°2 opus 56 : Final
Raymond Lewenthal, LSO, Charles Mackerras

La programmation musicale :
  • 10h30
    Concerto pour piano en fa min op 16 : 3. Allegro agitato - RAYMOND LEWENTHAL
    Adolf Von Henseltcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano en fa min op 16 : 3. Allegro agitato

    Charles Mackerras : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Raymond Lewenthal : Piano
    Album Raymond Lewenthal : The complete RCA album collection / CD 3 Label Rca (19075853642/3) Année 2019
  • 10h40
    Prélude pour piano en Ut Maj op 11 n°1 - RAYMOND LEWENTHAL
    Alexandre Scriabinecompositeur

    Prélude pour piano en Ut Maj op 11 n°1

    Raymond Lewenthal : Piano
    Album Scriabine : Vers la flamme op 72 Label Westminster (The Legacy) (XWN 18 399)
  • 10h40
    Prélude pour piano en la min op 11 n°2 - RAYMOND LEWENTHAL
    Alexandre Scriabinecompositeur

    Prélude pour piano en la min op 11 n°2

    Raymond Lewenthal : Piano
    Album Scriabine : Vers la flamme op 72 Label Westminster (The Legacy) (XWN 18 399)
  • 10h42
    Prélude pour piano en Sol Maj op 11 n°3 - RAYMOND LEWENTHAL
    Alexandre Scriabinecompositeur

    Prélude pour piano en Sol Maj op 11 n°3

    Raymond Lewenthal : Piano
    Album Scriabine : Vers la flamme op 72 Label Westminster (The Legacy) (XWN 18 399)
  • 10h43
    Prélude pour piano en mi min op 11 n°4 - RAYMOND LEWENTHAL
    Alexandre Scriabinecompositeur

    Prélude pour piano en mi min op 11 n°4

    Raymond Lewenthal : Piano
    Album Scriabine : Vers la flamme op 72 Label Westminster (The Legacy) (XWN 18 399)
  • 10h44
    Prélude pour piano en Ré Maj op 11 n°5 - RAYMOND LEWENTHAL
    Alexandre Scriabinecompositeur

    Prélude pour piano en Ré Maj op 11 n°5

    Raymond Lewenthal : Piano
    Album Scriabine : Vers la flamme op 72 Label Westminster (The Legacy) (XWN 18 399)
  • 10h46
    Concerto pour piano n°2 en ut min op 56 : 3. Allegro non troppo - RAYMOND LEWENTHAL
    Xaver Scharwenkacompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°2 en ut min op 56 : 3. Allegro non troppo

    Eleazar De Carvalho : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Simphonique De Londres, Raymond Lewenthal : Piano
    Album Raymond Lewenthal : The complete RCA album collection / CD 4 Label Rca (19075853642/4) Année 2019
  • 10h55
    Prélude pour piano en Mi bémol Maj op 11 n°19 - RAYMOND LEWENTHAL
    ALEXANDRE SCRIABINEcompositeur

    Prélude pour piano en Mi bémol Maj op 11 n°19

L'équipe de l'émission :
