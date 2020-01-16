Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 16 janvier 2020
Le pianiste Raymond Lewenthal (2/3)
Adolph von Henselt
Concerto opus 16 : Final
Raymond Lewenthal, LSO, Charles Mackerras
Alexandre Scriabine
Préludes opus 11 : n°1 à 5
Raymond Lewenthal
Xaver Sharwenka
Concerto n°2 opus 56 : Final
Raymond Lewenthal, LSO, Charles Mackerras
- 10h30Adolf Von Henseltcompositeur
Concerto pour piano en fa min op 16 : 3. Allegro agitatoCharles Mackerras : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Raymond Lewenthal : PianoAlbum Raymond Lewenthal : The complete RCA album collection / CD 3 Label Rca (19075853642/3) Année 2019
- 10h40Alexandre Scriabinecompositeur
Prélude pour piano en Ut Maj op 11 n°1Raymond Lewenthal : PianoAlbum Scriabine : Vers la flamme op 72 Label Westminster (The Legacy) (XWN 18 399)
- 10h40Alexandre Scriabinecompositeur
Prélude pour piano en la min op 11 n°2Raymond Lewenthal : PianoAlbum Scriabine : Vers la flamme op 72 Label Westminster (The Legacy) (XWN 18 399)
- 10h42Alexandre Scriabinecompositeur
Prélude pour piano en Sol Maj op 11 n°3Raymond Lewenthal : PianoAlbum Scriabine : Vers la flamme op 72 Label Westminster (The Legacy) (XWN 18 399)
- 10h43Alexandre Scriabinecompositeur
Prélude pour piano en mi min op 11 n°4Raymond Lewenthal : PianoAlbum Scriabine : Vers la flamme op 72 Label Westminster (The Legacy) (XWN 18 399)
- 10h44Alexandre Scriabinecompositeur
Prélude pour piano en Ré Maj op 11 n°5Raymond Lewenthal : PianoAlbum Scriabine : Vers la flamme op 72 Label Westminster (The Legacy) (XWN 18 399)
- 10h46Xaver Scharwenkacompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°2 en ut min op 56 : 3. Allegro non troppoEleazar De Carvalho : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Simphonique De Londres, Raymond Lewenthal : PianoAlbum Raymond Lewenthal : The complete RCA album collection / CD 4 Label Rca (19075853642/4) Année 2019
- 10h55ALEXANDRE SCRIABINEcompositeur
Prélude pour piano en Mi bémol Maj op 11 n°19
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
