Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Programmation musicale
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Mardi 12 janvier 2021
27 min

Le pianiste Eric Heidsieck (2/5)

Le pianiste Eric Heidsieck, né en 1936, a étudié auprès des maîtres français Marcel Ciampi et Alfred Cortot, avant d’aller à la rencontre de Wilhelm Kempff pour approfondir la musique de Beethoven. Ce coffret de ses enregistrements entre 1957 et 1974 offre près d’un tiers d’inédits.

Coffret Warner / Eric Heidsieck: The Complete Erato & HMV Recordings
La programmation musicale :
  • 10h30
    Suite pour piano n°5 en mi min HWV 438 : 3. Gigue - ERIC HEIDSIECK
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite pour piano n°5 en mi min HWV 438 : 3. Gigue

    Eric Heidsieck : Piano
    Album Eric Heidsieck : The complete Erato & HMV recordings / CD 12 Label Erato (0190295187590/12) Année 2020
  • 10h34
    Concerto pour piano n°20 en ré min K 466 : 1. Allegro maestoso - ERIC HEIDSIECK
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°20 en ré min K 466 : 1. Allegro maestoso

    Andre Vandernoot : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire, Eric Heidsieck : Piano
    Album Eric Heidsieck : The complete Erato & HMV recordings / CD 6 Label Erato (0190295187590/6) Année 2020
  • 10h48
    Concerto pour piano n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 : 3. Allegro - ERIC HEIDSIECK
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 : 3. Allegro

    Andre Vandernoot : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire, Eric Heidsieck : Piano
    Album Eric Heidsieck : The complete Erato & HMV recordings / CD 8 Label Erato (0190295187590/8) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
