Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Mardi 12 janvier 2021
Le pianiste Eric Heidsieck (2/5)
Le pianiste Eric Heidsieck, né en 1936, a étudié auprès des maîtres français Marcel Ciampi et Alfred Cortot, avant d’aller à la rencontre de Wilhelm Kempff pour approfondir la musique de Beethoven. Ce coffret de ses enregistrements entre 1957 et 1974 offre près d’un tiers d’inédits.
La programmation musicale :
- 10h30Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite pour piano n°5 en mi min HWV 438 : 3. GigueEric Heidsieck : PianoAlbum Eric Heidsieck : The complete Erato & HMV recordings / CD 12 Label Erato (0190295187590/12) Année 2020
- 10h34Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°20 en ré min K 466 : 1. Allegro maestosoAndre Vandernoot : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire, Eric Heidsieck : PianoAlbum Eric Heidsieck : The complete Erato & HMV recordings / CD 6 Label Erato (0190295187590/6) Année 2020
- 10h48Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 : 3. AllegroAndre Vandernoot : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire, Eric Heidsieck : PianoAlbum Eric Heidsieck : The complete Erato & HMV recordings / CD 8 Label Erato (0190295187590/8) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
