Programmation musicale
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 11 janvier 2021
27 min

Le pianiste Eric Heidsieck (1/5)

Le pianiste Eric Heidsieck, né en 1936, a étudié auprès des maîtres français Marcel Ciampi et Alfred Cortot, avant d’aller à la rencontre de Wilhelm Kempff pour approfondir la musique de Beethoven. Ce coffret de ses enregistrements entre 1957 et 1974 offre près d’un tiers d’inédits.

Coffret Warner / Eric Heidsieck: The Complete Erato & HMV Recordings
La programmation musicale :
  • 10h30
    Suite pour piano n°3 en ré min HWV 428 : 6. Presto - ERIC HEIDSIECK
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite pour piano n°3 en ré min HWV 428 : 6. Presto

    Eric Heidsieck : Piano
    Album Eric Heidsieck : The complete Erato & HMV recordings / CD 02 Label Erato (0190295187590/2) Année 2020
  • 10h34
    Suite pour piano n°6 en sol min HWV 439 : 1. Allemande - ERIC HEIDSIECK
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite pour piano n°6 en sol min HWV 439 : 1. Allemande

    Eric Heidsieck : Piano
    Album Eric Heidsieck : The complete Erato & HMV recordings / CD 02 Label Erato (0190295187590/2) Année 2020
  • 10h38
    Suite pour piano n°6 en sol min HWV 439 : 2. Courante - ERIC HEIDSIECK
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite pour piano n°6 en sol min HWV 439 : 2. Courante

    Eric Heidsieck : Piano
    Album Eric Heidsieck : The complete Erato & HMV recordings / CD 02 Label Erato (0190295187590/2) Année 2020
  • 10h41
    Suite pour piano n°6 en sol min HWV 439 : 3. Gigue - ERIC HEIDSIECK
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite pour piano n°6 en sol min HWV 439 : 3. Gigue

    Eric Heidsieck : Piano
    Album Eric Heidsieck : The complete Erato & HMV recordings / CD 02 Label Erato (0190295187590/2) Année 2020
  • 10h45
    Sonate pour piano n°29 en Si bémol Maj op 106 (Hammerklavier) : 1. Allegro - ERIC HEIDSIECK
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°29 en Si bémol Maj op 106 (Hammerklavier) : 1. Allegro

    Eric Heidsieck : Piano
    Album Eric Heidsieck : The complete Erato & HMV recordings / CD 01 Label Erato (0190295187590/1) Année 2020
