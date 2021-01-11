Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 11 janvier 2021
Le pianiste Eric Heidsieck (1/5)
Le pianiste Eric Heidsieck, né en 1936, a étudié auprès des maîtres français Marcel Ciampi et Alfred Cortot, avant d’aller à la rencontre de Wilhelm Kempff pour approfondir la musique de Beethoven. Ce coffret de ses enregistrements entre 1957 et 1974 offre près d’un tiers d’inédits.
La programmation musicale :
- 10h30Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite pour piano n°3 en ré min HWV 428 : 6. PrestoEric Heidsieck : PianoAlbum Eric Heidsieck : The complete Erato & HMV recordings / CD 02 Label Erato (0190295187590/2) Année 2020
- 10h34Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite pour piano n°6 en sol min HWV 439 : 1. AllemandeEric Heidsieck : PianoAlbum Eric Heidsieck : The complete Erato & HMV recordings / CD 02 Label Erato (0190295187590/2) Année 2020
- 10h38Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite pour piano n°6 en sol min HWV 439 : 2. CouranteEric Heidsieck : PianoAlbum Eric Heidsieck : The complete Erato & HMV recordings / CD 02 Label Erato (0190295187590/2) Année 2020
- 10h41Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite pour piano n°6 en sol min HWV 439 : 3. GigueEric Heidsieck : PianoAlbum Eric Heidsieck : The complete Erato & HMV recordings / CD 02 Label Erato (0190295187590/2) Année 2020
- 10h45Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°29 en Si bémol Maj op 106 (Hammerklavier) : 1. AllegroEric Heidsieck : PianoAlbum Eric Heidsieck : The complete Erato & HMV recordings / CD 01 Label Erato (0190295187590/1) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 8 janvier 2021
émission suivantemardi 12 janvier 2021