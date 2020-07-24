Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 11h à 12hMusique classique
Vendredi 24 juillet 2020
58 min

Le chef d'orchestre Sir John Barbirolli (5/5)

François-Xavier Szymczak rend hommage toute cette semaine à Sir John Barbirolli, violoncelliste et chef d'orchestre disparu tout juste 50 ans, le 29 juillet 1970

John Barbirolli en 1970, © Getty / Hulton-Deutsch Collection CORBIS
La programmation musicale :
  • 11h00
    Elegy op 58
    Edward Elgarcompositeur

    Elegy op 58

    John Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, New Philharmonia Orchestra
    Album John Barbirolli dirige des oeuvres anglaises pour cordes Label Emi (CDC 7475372) Année 1986
  • 11h40
    The young person's guide to the orchestra op 34 : 15. Fugue
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    The young person's guide to the orchestra op 34 : 15. Fugue

    John Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Hallé
    Album John Barbirolli dirige Elgar Walton et Britten Label Bbc Worldwide Music (BBCL 4013-2) Année 1999
  • 11h46
    Concerto pour violoncelle en mi min op 85 : Allegro ma non troppo - JACQUELINE DU PRE
    Edward Elgarcompositeur

    Concerto pour violoncelle en mi min op 85 : Allegro ma non troppo

    John Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jacqueline Du Pré : Violoncelle
    Album Les introuvables de Jacqueline Du Pré Label Emi (5681362) Année 1994
L'équipe de l'émission :
