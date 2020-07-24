Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 11h à 12hMusique classique
Vendredi 24 juillet 2020
Le chef d'orchestre Sir John Barbirolli (5/5)
François-Xavier Szymczak rend hommage toute cette semaine à Sir John Barbirolli, violoncelliste et chef d'orchestre disparu tout juste 50 ans, le 29 juillet 1970
La programmation musicale :
- 11h00Edward Elgarcompositeur
Elegy op 58John Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, New Philharmonia OrchestraAlbum John Barbirolli dirige des oeuvres anglaises pour cordes Label Emi (CDC 7475372) Année 1986
- 11h40Benjamin Brittencompositeur
The young person's guide to the orchestra op 34 : 15. FugueJohn Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre HalléAlbum John Barbirolli dirige Elgar Walton et Britten Label Bbc Worldwide Music (BBCL 4013-2) Année 1999
- 11h46Edward Elgarcompositeur
Concerto pour violoncelle en mi min op 85 : Allegro ma non troppoJohn Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jacqueline Du Pré : VioloncelleAlbum Les introuvables de Jacqueline Du Pré Label Emi (5681362) Année 1994
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Benjamin HuRéalisation
- Soizic NoëlCollaboration
émission précédentejeudi 23 juillet 2020
émission suivantelundi 27 juillet 2020