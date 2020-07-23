Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Programmation musicale
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 11h à 12hMusique classique
Jeudi 23 juillet 2020
58 min

Le chef d'orchestre Sir John Barbirolli (4/5)

François-Xavier Szymczak rend hommage toute cette semaine à Sir John Barbirolli, violoncelliste et chef d'orchestre disparu tout juste 50 ans, le 29 juillet 1970

John Barbirolli en 1970, © Getty / Hulton-Deutsch Collection CORBIS
La programmation musicale :
  • 11h00
    Variations sur un thème original op 36 : Variation n°9 - pour orchestre
    Edward Elgarcompositeur

    John Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Hallé
    Album Sir John Barbirolli dirige Elgar Label Idis (6624)
  • 11h36
    Concerto pour piano n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 : 3. Allegro - ROBERT CASADESUS
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    John Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Robert Casadesus : Piano
    Album Robert Casadesus : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 18 Label Sony Classical (19075862152/18) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
