Jeudi 23 juillet 2020
Le chef d'orchestre Sir John Barbirolli (4/5)
François-Xavier Szymczak rend hommage toute cette semaine à Sir John Barbirolli, violoncelliste et chef d'orchestre disparu tout juste 50 ans, le 29 juillet 1970
La programmation musicale :
- 11h00Edward Elgarcompositeur
Variations sur un thème original op 36 : Variation n°9 - pour orchestreJohn Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre HalléAlbum Sir John Barbirolli dirige Elgar Label Idis (6624)
- 11h36Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 : 3. AllegroJohn Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Robert Casadesus : PianoAlbum Robert Casadesus : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 18 Label Sony Classical (19075862152/18) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Benjamin HuRéalisation
- Soizic NoëlCollaboration
