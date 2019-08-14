André Previn au piano (3/5)

Programmation musicale
Aujourd'hui, André Previn descend de son podium de chef pour se mettre au clavier, avec la musique de Gershwin, Copland, Dvořák et Korngold.
La programmation musicale :
- 11h00George Gershwincompositeur
Prélude n°1 - arrangement pour violon et pianoGil Shaham : Violon, André Previn, Jascha Heifetz : auteurAlbum American Scenes Label Dgg (4534702) Année 1998
- 11h02George Gershwincompositeur
Prélude n°2 - arrangement pour violon et pianoGil Shaham : Violon, André Previn, Jascha Heifetz : auteurAlbum American Scenes Label Dgg (4534702) Année 1998
- 11h05George Gershwincompositeur
Prélude n°3 - arrangement pour violon et pianoGil Shaham : Violon, André Previn, Jascha Heifetz : auteurAlbum American Scenes Label Dgg (4534702) Année 1998
- 11h07Andre Previn And J.j.johnson
Mack the knife (Moritat) (From The Threepenny Opéra)André Previn, J.j. Johnson : Trombone, Red Mitchell : Contrebasse, Franck Capp : BatterieAlbum André Previn And Jj Johnson Play Kurt Weill Label Sony (SICP 2384) Année 1962
- 11h13George Gershwincompositeur
Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro agitato - pour piano et orchestreAndré Prévin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Pittsburgh, André PrevinAlbum André Previn Interprète George Gershwin Label Philips (Phps) (412611-2)
- 11h20André Previn
La Panthère Rose (film) : The Pink Panther themeAlbum André Previn Plays Music Of The Young Hollywood Composers Label Rca (LPM 3491) Année 1965
- 11h23Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Trio nº1 en Si Maj op 8 : Scherzo. Allegro moltoAndré Previn, Viktoria Mullova : Violon, Heinrich Schiff : VioloncelleAlbum Beethoven : Brahms/trio/ Mullova:schiff Label Philips (442123-2) Année 1995
- 11h30Erich Wolfgang Korngoldcompositeur
Beaucoup de bruit pour rien op 11 : Scene dans le jardinAndré Previn, Gil Shaham : ViolonAlbum Barber Samuel / Korngold Erich Wolfgang, Violin Concertos Label Dgg (439886-2) Année 1994
- 11h36Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Sonate en Fa Maj : AdagioAnne Sophie Mutter : Violon, André PrevinAlbum Anne-Sophie Mutter Rend Hommage A Felix Mendelssohn Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 00289 477 8001) Année 2008
- 11h43Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Sonate en Fa Maj : Assai vivaceAnne Sophie Mutter : Violon, André PrevinAlbum Anne-Sophie Mutter Rend Hommage A Felix Mendelssohn Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 00289 477 8001) Année 2008
- 11h49André Previncompositeur, André Previn
Vocalise - pour soprano violoncelle et pianoYo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Sylvia Mac Nair : SopranoAlbum André Previn : Sonate Et Autres Oeuvres /from Ordinary Things Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/58) Année 2009
- 11h53Anton Dvorakcompositeur
8 danses slaves op 46 B 83 : Danse slave en sol min op 46 n°8 B 83 n°8André Previn, Heinrich Schiff : VioloncelleAlbum Anton Dvorak : Concerto Pour Violoncelle Et Autres Oeuvres Label Philips (434914-2) Année 1993
