Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Mercredi 14 août 2019
59 min

André Previn au piano (3/5)

Aujourd'hui, André Previn descend de son podium de chef pour se mettre au clavier, avec la musique de Gershwin, Copland, Dvořák et Korngold.

André Previn au piano (3/5)
André Previn dirigeant du piano le 20e concerto pour piano de Mozart avec le Pittsburg Symphony Orchestra (1977), © Getty / Bettmann
La programmation musicale :
  • 11h00
    Prélude n°1 - arrangement pour violon et piano - GIL SHAHAM
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Prélude n°1 - arrangement pour violon et piano

    Gil Shaham : Violon, André Previn, Jascha Heifetz : auteur
    Album American Scenes Label Dgg (4534702) Année 1998
  • 11h02
    Prélude n°2 - arrangement pour violon et piano - GIL SHAHAM
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Prélude n°2 - arrangement pour violon et piano

    Gil Shaham : Violon, André Previn, Jascha Heifetz : auteur
    Album American Scenes Label Dgg (4534702) Année 1998
  • 11h05
    Prélude n°3 - arrangement pour violon et piano - GIL SHAHAM
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Prélude n°3 - arrangement pour violon et piano

    Gil Shaham : Violon, André Previn, Jascha Heifetz : auteur
    Album American Scenes Label Dgg (4534702) Année 1998
  • 11h07
    Mack the knife (Moritat) (From The Threepenny Opéra) - ANDRE PREVIN AND J.J.JOHNSON
    Andre Previn And J.j.johnson

    Mack the knife (Moritat) (From The Threepenny Opéra)

    André Previn, J.j. Johnson : Trombone, Red Mitchell : Contrebasse, Franck Capp : Batterie
    Album André Previn And Jj Johnson Play Kurt Weill Label Sony (SICP 2384) Année 1962
  • 11h13
    Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro agitato - pour piano et orchestre - ANDRE PREVIN
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro agitato - pour piano et orchestre

    André Prévin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Pittsburgh, André Previn
    Album André Previn Interprète George Gershwin Label Philips (Phps) (412611-2)
  • 11h20
    La Panthère Rose (film) : The Pink Panther theme - ANDRE PREVIN
    André Previn

    La Panthère Rose (film) : The Pink Panther theme

    Album André Previn Plays Music Of The Young Hollywood Composers Label Rca (LPM 3491) Année 1965
  • 11h23
    Trio nº1 en Si Maj op 8 : Scherzo. Allegro molto - ANDRE PREVIN
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Trio nº1 en Si Maj op 8 : Scherzo. Allegro molto

    André Previn, Viktoria Mullova : Violon, Heinrich Schiff : Violoncelle
    Album Beethoven : Brahms/trio/ Mullova:schiff Label Philips (442123-2) Année 1995
  • 11h30
    Beaucoup de bruit pour rien op 11 : Scene dans le jardin - ANDRE PREVIN
    Erich Wolfgang Korngoldcompositeur

    Beaucoup de bruit pour rien op 11 : Scene dans le jardin

    André Previn, Gil Shaham : Violon
    Album Barber Samuel / Korngold Erich Wolfgang, Violin Concertos Label Dgg (439886-2) Année 1994
  • 11h36
    Sonate en Fa Maj : Adagio - ANNE SOPHIE MUTTER
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Sonate en Fa Maj : Adagio

    Anne Sophie Mutter : Violon, André Previn
    Album Anne-Sophie Mutter Rend Hommage A Felix Mendelssohn Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 00289 477 8001) Année 2008
  • 11h43
    Sonate en Fa Maj : Assai vivace - ANNE SOPHIE MUTTER
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Sonate en Fa Maj : Assai vivace

    Anne Sophie Mutter : Violon, André Previn
    Album Anne-Sophie Mutter Rend Hommage A Felix Mendelssohn Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 00289 477 8001) Année 2008
  • 11h49
    Vocalise - pour soprano violoncelle et piano - YO-YO MA
    André Previncompositeur, André Previn

    Vocalise - pour soprano violoncelle et piano

    Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Sylvia Mac Nair : Soprano
    Album André Previn : Sonate Et Autres Oeuvres /from Ordinary Things Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/58) Année 2009
  • 11h53
    8 danses slaves op 46 B 83 : Danse slave en sol min op 46 n°8 B 83 n°8 - ANDRE PREVIN
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    8 danses slaves op 46 B 83 : Danse slave en sol min op 46 n°8 B 83 n°8

    André Previn, Heinrich Schiff : Violoncelle
    Album Anton Dvorak : Concerto Pour Violoncelle Et Autres Oeuvres Label Philips (434914-2) Année 1993
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 13 août 2019
59 min
André Previn, sur le podium avec Pierre Monteux (2/5)
émission suivante
jeudi 15 août 2019
59 min
André Previn (4/5)