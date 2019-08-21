Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Mercredi 21 août 2019
59 min

John Eliot Gardiner, chef d'orchestre (3/5)

Troisième épisode dans les Grands Interprètes de la musique classique autour du chef britannique : Ses années 80 et l’opéra de Lyon

John Eliot Gardiner, chef d'orchestre (3/5)
John Eliot Gardiner, chef d'orchestre, © Fred Toulet

La programmation musicale :
  • 11h00
    Magnificat en Mi bémol Maj BWV 243a : 1. Magnificat anima mea (Choeur)
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Magnificat en Mi bémol Maj BWV 243a : 1. Magnificat anima mea (Choeur)

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi
    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Bach : Magnificat Missa Brevis Bwv 233 Et Cantate Bwv 151 Label Soli Deo Gloria (SDG728) Année 2017
  • 11h02
    Magnificat en Mi bémol Maj BWV 243a : 2. Et exsultavit (Air de soprano) - ELEANOR MINNEY
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Magnificat en Mi bémol Maj BWV 243a : 2. Et exsultavit (Air de soprano)

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Eleanor Minney : Contralto
    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Bach : Magnificat Missa Brevis Bwv 233 Et Cantate Bwv 151 Label Soli Deo Gloria (SDG728) Année 2017
  • 11h04
    Magnificat en Mi bémol Maj BWV 243a : 3. Vom Himmel (Choeur)
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Magnificat en Mi bémol Maj BWV 243a : 3. Vom Himmel (Choeur)

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi
    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Bach : Magnificat Missa Brevis Bwv 233 Et Cantate Bwv 151 Label Soli Deo Gloria (SDG728) Année 2017
  • 11h09
    Dardanus : Entrée des songes (Acte IV)
    Jean Philippe Rameaucompositeur

    Dardanus : Entrée des songes (Acte IV)

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais
    Album Jean Philippe Rameau : Dardanus (Suite D'orchestre) Label Erato (ECD 88 013) Année 1983
  • 11h10
    Dardanus : Sommeil - Rondeau tendre (Acte IV)
    Jean Philippe Rameaucompositeur

    Dardanus : Sommeil - Rondeau tendre (Acte IV)

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais
    Album Jean Philippe Rameau : Dardanus (Suite D'orchestre) Label Erato (ECD 88 013) Année 1983
  • 11h15
    Les Boréades : Acte III - scene 4 - choeur, calisis, borilee 'regnez, belle alphise' - JENNIFER SMITH
    Jean Philippe Rameaucompositeur

    Les Boréades : Acte III - scene 4 - choeur, calisis, borilee 'regnez, belle alphise'

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi, Jennifer Smith : Soprano, Anne Marie Rodde : Soprano, Anne Marie Bourdy : Soprano, Martine March : Soprano, Philip Langridge : Ténor, John Aler : Ténor, Jean Philippe Lafont : Baryton (voix), Gilles Cachemaille : Baryton (voix), Stephen Varcoe : Baryton-basse (voix), Elizabeth Priday : Soprano, Francois Le Roux : Baryton (voix)
    Album Les Boréades Label Musifrance (2292-45572-2)
  • 11h23
    L'étoile : O petite étoile (Acte I) Lazuli - COLETTE ALLIOT-LUGAZ
    Emmanuel Chabriercompositeur

    L'étoile : O petite étoile (Acte I) Lazuli

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, Colette Alliot-Lugaz : Soprano, Lazuli
    Album Emmanuel Chabrier : L'étoile Label Emi (7478898) Année 1984
  • 11h27
    Les brigands : Hé là hé là joli notaire (Acte II) Duo Fiorella Fragoletto et choeur - Duetto du notaire - TIBERE RAFFALLI
    Jacques Offenbachcompositeur

    Les brigands : Hé là hé là joli notaire (Acte II) Duo Fiorella Fragoletto et choeur - Duetto du notaire

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera National De Lyon, Choeur De L'Opera National De Lyon, Tibere Raffalli, Colette Alliot-Lugaz, Michel Trempont, Bernard Pisani, Divers
    Album Les Brigands (Intégrale) Label Emi (7498302)
  • 11h30
    Les brigands : Bravo c'est très bien (Acte II) Dialogues Falsacappa Fragoletto et Pietro - TIBERE RAFFALLI
    Jacques Offenbachcompositeur

    Les brigands : Bravo c'est très bien (Acte II) Dialogues Falsacappa Fragoletto et Pietro

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera National De Lyon, Choeur De L'Opera National De Lyon, Tibere Raffalli, Colette Alliot-Lugaz, Michel Trempont, Bernard Pisani, Divers
    Album Les Brigands (Intégrale) Label Emi (7498302)
  • 11h31
    Les brigands : Arrête-toi donc je t'en prie (Acte II) Trio Falsacappa Fragoletto et Pietro - Trio des marmitons - TIBERE RAFFALLI
    Jacques Offenbachcompositeur

    Les brigands : Arrête-toi donc je t'en prie (Acte II) Trio Falsacappa Fragoletto et Pietro - Trio des marmitons

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera National De Lyon, Choeur De L'Opera National De Lyon, Tibere Raffalli, Colette Alliot-Lugaz, Michel Trempont, Bernard Pisani, Divers
    Album Les Brigands (Intégrale) Label Emi (7498302)
  • 11h37
    Orphée et Eurydice : (Acte I Sc 2) : Recit "eurydice, eurydice! ombre chere" (orphee) - ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER
    Christoph Willibald Von Gluckcompositeur

    Orphée et Eurydice : (Acte I Sc 2) : Recit ""eurydice, eurydice! ombre chere"" (orphee)

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, Choeur Monteverdi, Anne Sofie Von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, Barbara Hendricks : Soprano, Brigitte Fournier : Soprano
    Album Orphée Et Eurydice (Intégrale) Label Emi (7498342) Année 1989
  • 11h38
    Orphée et Eurydice : (Acte I Sc 2) : Air "objet de mon amour" (orphee) - ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER
    Christoph Willibald Von Gluckcompositeur

    Orphée et Eurydice : (Acte I Sc 2) : Air ""objet de mon amour"" (orphee)

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, Choeur Monteverdi, Anne Sofie Von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, Barbara Hendricks : Soprano, Brigitte Fournier : Soprano
    Album Orphée Et Eurydice (Intégrale) Label Emi (7498342) Année 1989
  • 11h39
    Orphée et Eurydice : (Acte I Sc 2) : Recit "eurydice, eurydice, de ce doux nom" - ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER
    Christoph Willibald Von Gluckcompositeur

    Orphée et Eurydice : (Acte I Sc 2) : Recit ""eurydice, eurydice, de ce doux nom""

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, Choeur Monteverdi, Anne Sofie Von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, Barbara Hendricks : Soprano, Brigitte Fournier : Soprano
    Album Orphée Et Eurydice (Intégrale) Label Emi (7498342) Année 1989
  • 11h40
    Orphée et Eurydice : (Acte I Sc 2) : Air "accable de regrets" - ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER
    Christoph Willibald Von Gluckcompositeur

    Orphée et Eurydice : (Acte I Sc 2) : Air ""accable de regrets""

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, Choeur Monteverdi, Anne Sofie Von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, Barbara Hendricks : Soprano, Brigitte Fournier : Soprano
    Album Orphée Et Eurydice (Intégrale) Label Emi (7498342) Année 1989
  • 11h43
    Le Messie : Let us break their bonds asunder (2ème partie) Choeur
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Le Messie : Let us break their bonds asunder (2ème partie) Choeur

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie (Intégrale) Label Philips (411 041-2)
  • 11h44
    Le Messie : He that dwelleth in heaven / Thou shalt break the (2ème partie) Récitatif et air de ténor - ANTHONY ROLFE-JOHNSON
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Le Messie : He that dwelleth in heaven / Thou shalt break the (2ème partie) Récitatif et air de ténor

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi, Anthony Rolfe-Johnson : Ténor
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie (Intégrale) Label Philips (411 041-2)
  • 11h46
    Le Messie : Hallelujah (2ème partie) Choeur
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Le Messie : Hallelujah (2ème partie) Choeur

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie (Intégrale) Label Philips (411 041-2)
