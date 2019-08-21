Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Mercredi 21 août 2019
John Eliot Gardiner, chef d'orchestre (3/5)
Troisième épisode dans les Grands Interprètes de la musique classique autour du chef britannique : Ses années 80 et l’opéra de Lyon
Programmation musicale à venir
La programmation musicale :
- 11h00Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Magnificat en Mi bémol Maj BWV 243a : 1. Magnificat anima mea (Choeur)John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur MonteverdiAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Bach : Magnificat Missa Brevis Bwv 233 Et Cantate Bwv 151 Label Soli Deo Gloria (SDG728) Année 2017
- 11h02Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Magnificat en Mi bémol Maj BWV 243a : 2. Et exsultavit (Air de soprano)John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Eleanor Minney : ContraltoAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Bach : Magnificat Missa Brevis Bwv 233 Et Cantate Bwv 151 Label Soli Deo Gloria (SDG728) Année 2017
- 11h04Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Magnificat en Mi bémol Maj BWV 243a : 3. Vom Himmel (Choeur)John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur MonteverdiAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Bach : Magnificat Missa Brevis Bwv 233 Et Cantate Bwv 151 Label Soli Deo Gloria (SDG728) Année 2017
- 11h09Jean Philippe Rameaucompositeur
Dardanus : Entrée des songes (Acte IV)John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques AnglaisAlbum Jean Philippe Rameau : Dardanus (Suite D'orchestre) Label Erato (ECD 88 013) Année 1983
- 11h10Jean Philippe Rameaucompositeur
Dardanus : Sommeil - Rondeau tendre (Acte IV)John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques AnglaisAlbum Jean Philippe Rameau : Dardanus (Suite D'orchestre) Label Erato (ECD 88 013) Année 1983
- 11h15Jean Philippe Rameaucompositeur
Les Boréades : Acte III - scene 4 - choeur, calisis, borilee 'regnez, belle alphise'John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi, Jennifer Smith : Soprano, Anne Marie Rodde : Soprano, Anne Marie Bourdy : Soprano, Martine March : Soprano, Philip Langridge : Ténor, John Aler : Ténor, Jean Philippe Lafont : Baryton (voix), Gilles Cachemaille : Baryton (voix), Stephen Varcoe : Baryton-basse (voix), Elizabeth Priday : Soprano, Francois Le Roux : Baryton (voix)Album Les Boréades Label Musifrance (2292-45572-2)
- 11h23Emmanuel Chabriercompositeur
L'étoile : O petite étoile (Acte I) LazuliJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, Colette Alliot-Lugaz : Soprano, LazuliAlbum Emmanuel Chabrier : L'étoile Label Emi (7478898) Année 1984
- 11h27Jacques Offenbachcompositeur
Les brigands : Hé là hé là joli notaire (Acte II) Duo Fiorella Fragoletto et choeur - Duetto du notaireJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera National De Lyon, Choeur De L'Opera National De Lyon, Tibere Raffalli, Colette Alliot-Lugaz, Michel Trempont, Bernard Pisani, DiversAlbum Les Brigands (Intégrale) Label Emi (7498302)
- 11h30Jacques Offenbachcompositeur
Les brigands : Bravo c'est très bien (Acte II) Dialogues Falsacappa Fragoletto et PietroJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera National De Lyon, Choeur De L'Opera National De Lyon, Tibere Raffalli, Colette Alliot-Lugaz, Michel Trempont, Bernard Pisani, DiversAlbum Les Brigands (Intégrale) Label Emi (7498302)
- 11h31Jacques Offenbachcompositeur
Les brigands : Arrête-toi donc je t'en prie (Acte II) Trio Falsacappa Fragoletto et Pietro - Trio des marmitonsJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera National De Lyon, Choeur De L'Opera National De Lyon, Tibere Raffalli, Colette Alliot-Lugaz, Michel Trempont, Bernard Pisani, DiversAlbum Les Brigands (Intégrale) Label Emi (7498302)
- 11h37Christoph Willibald Von Gluckcompositeur
Orphée et Eurydice : (Acte I Sc 2) : Recit ""eurydice, eurydice! ombre chere"" (orphee)John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, Choeur Monteverdi, Anne Sofie Von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, Barbara Hendricks : Soprano, Brigitte Fournier : SopranoAlbum Orphée Et Eurydice (Intégrale) Label Emi (7498342) Année 1989
- 11h38Christoph Willibald Von Gluckcompositeur
Orphée et Eurydice : (Acte I Sc 2) : Air ""objet de mon amour"" (orphee)John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, Choeur Monteverdi, Anne Sofie Von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, Barbara Hendricks : Soprano, Brigitte Fournier : SopranoAlbum Orphée Et Eurydice (Intégrale) Label Emi (7498342) Année 1989
- 11h39Christoph Willibald Von Gluckcompositeur
Orphée et Eurydice : (Acte I Sc 2) : Recit ""eurydice, eurydice, de ce doux nom""John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, Choeur Monteverdi, Anne Sofie Von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, Barbara Hendricks : Soprano, Brigitte Fournier : SopranoAlbum Orphée Et Eurydice (Intégrale) Label Emi (7498342) Année 1989
- 11h40Christoph Willibald Von Gluckcompositeur
Orphée et Eurydice : (Acte I Sc 2) : Air ""accable de regrets""John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, Choeur Monteverdi, Anne Sofie Von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, Barbara Hendricks : Soprano, Brigitte Fournier : SopranoAlbum Orphée Et Eurydice (Intégrale) Label Emi (7498342) Année 1989
- 11h43Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Le Messie : Let us break their bonds asunder (2ème partie) ChoeurJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Anglais, Choeur MonteverdiAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie (Intégrale) Label Philips (411 041-2)
- 11h44Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Le Messie : He that dwelleth in heaven / Thou shalt break the (2ème partie) Récitatif et air de ténorJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi, Anthony Rolfe-Johnson : TénorAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie (Intégrale) Label Philips (411 041-2)
- 11h46Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Le Messie : Hallelujah (2ème partie) ChoeurJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Anglais, Choeur MonteverdiAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie (Intégrale) Label Philips (411 041-2)
